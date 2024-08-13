The largest cruise ship in the world will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary airing this weekend

Icon of the Seas is the subject of a 60-minute show The World’s Biggest Cruise Ship. The Channel 4 documentary will show behind-the-scenes footage of crew and guests during Icon’s inaugural sailings from Miami earlier this year.



Gerard Nolan, Royal Caribbean’s EMEA vice-president, said: “Icon of the Seas continues to break records for Royal Caribbean, from driving the biggest booking weeks in our company history to securing our top guest satisfaction scores.

“When it comes to the guest experience, Icon really does change the game when it comes to family holidays and this documentary gives viewers a flavour of what Royal Caribbean has to offer.”

