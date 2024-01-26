Lionel Messi names Icon of the Seas
Football legend Lionel Messi has officially named Royal Caribbean’s new ship Icon of the Seas
The world’s biggest football star and his Inter Miami teammates attended a ceremony at the Port of Miami, where they took part in the naming of the 7,600-passenger ship.
The vessel, which formally sets sail for the first time this weekend, is the longest in the world at 1,198 feet.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the headliner at the ceremony, which was hosted by Mario Lopez, in the AquaDome neighbourhood. Messi place a soccer ball atop a stand to start the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle against the bow of the ship.
Messi, who was named the godfather – or the 'icon' – of the ship, said: “Family is everything to me, and it was exciting to take part in welcoming what is the world’s best family vacation to Miami.
“Everything I’ve seen on Icon of the Seas is next level. There are experiences for the whole family to make memories that they’ll remember forever.
The Argentina forward was joined on stage by Royal Caribbean group president and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean international president and CEO Michael Bayley, and Icon captain Henrik Loy.
Liberty said: "Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly. She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.
"With Lionel Messi presiding over the ship's naming, we are thrilled and honored to have someone iconic for delivering memories for millions of fútbol fans around the world and who values making iconic memories with his family even more."
Icon of the Seas will depart from Miami on Saturday January 27, on its maiden sailing, a seven-night Caribbean cruise.
Viking opens bookings for 2026 ocean cruises early
Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed
Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26
Fred Olsen's Bolette to sail first world cruise in 2025
Cunard launches entertainment showcases for 2024
Windstar Cruises to position ships in the Mediterranean year-round
SS United States: Fate of America's flagship hangs in court
Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’
Celebrity Cruises recognises agents at London awards ceremony
Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme
Follow us on social media
6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 6 nights, departs on the 19 Jul 2025
- Royal Caribbean International, Adventure of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Falmouth, + 2 more
4 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2025
- Royal Caribbean International, Liberty of the Seas
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nassau, Coco Cay, + 1 more
7 Night Western Mediterranean Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2025
- Royal Caribbean International, Allure of the Seas
- Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, + 4 more
7 Night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Feb 2025
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Cozumel, + 3 more
4 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 19 Dec 2024
- Royal Caribbean International, Mariner of the Seas
- Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Galveston, Texas + 0 more