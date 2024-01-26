The world’s biggest football star and his Inter Miami teammates attended a ceremony at the Port of Miami, where they took part in the naming of the 7,600-passenger ship.



The vessel, which formally sets sail for the first time this weekend, is the longest in the world at 1,198 feet.



The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the headliner at the ceremony, which was hosted by Mario Lopez, in the AquaDome neighbourhood. Messi place a soccer ball atop a stand to start the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle against the bow of the ship.



Messi, who was named the godfather – or the 'icon' – of the ship, said: “Family is everything to me, and it was exciting to take part in welcoming what is the world’s best family vacation to Miami.



“Everything I’ve seen on Icon of the Seas is next level. There are experiences for the whole family to make memories that they’ll remember forever.

