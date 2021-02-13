Saga Cruises Expands River Cruise Fleet with Spirit of the Danube

Spirit of the Danube will embark on her maiden voyage from Amsterdam in 2022, offering cruise itineraries to European ports such as Budapest, Vienna, Rousse and Tulcea

Saga Cruises has announced that a new ship named Spirit of the Danube is set to join its river cruising fleet from 2022.

A keel-laying ceremony is taking place today in Vahali’s shipyard in Serbia, marking the official start of the ship’s construction.

In line with tradition, a lucky penny will be laid down and become embedded into the first piece of hull.

The freshly built vessel will have a capacity of 190 guests and will follow Saga’s exciting programme of river cruise itineraries.

The ship’s decor has been designed to reflect the culture and nature found along the Danube and is decked out with a range of first-class facilities including a lounge, library, bar and two restaurants.

Spirit of the Danube is expected to host a series of celebrities on its future cruises, with renowned guests such as TV presenter and natural historian Miranda Krestovnikoff, antiques expert Eric Knowles and the distinguished horticulturalist Sir Roddy Llewellyn all gracing the ship with their presence.

One of the vessel’s luxury restaurants will also serve a signature dish from celebrity chef Mark Sargeant, who will join the ship on a number of cruises once it enters service.

Saga Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds says: ‘Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on redefining our river cruise range to provide a Saga designed experience for our guests.

'Spirit of the Danube joining the fleet marks an exciting milestone in this journey and we cannot wait until she joins her sister ship Spirit of the Rhine next year.’

News of the new ship comes following Saga’s recent announcement that it will be mandatory for all guests to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before travelling with the company to ensure passenger safety.