Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings
Star Clippers has unveiled its latest brochure, covering itineraries from November 2023 through to March 2025
The programme features voyages on Royal Clipper, Star Clipper and Star Flyer, visiting the Caribbean, Central America and Mediterranean, as well as Panama Canal transits and ocean crossings.
As part of the announcement, the specialist cruise line has also increased its number of themed sailings, operating from December 2023 to September 2024.
These include fitness training from former professional athlete Ottis Lewis in the Caribbean and a photography cruise from Costa Rica.
There will also be a record number of yoga cruises on offer. Additional themes will be confirmed soon, Star Clippers said in a statement.
Early booking discounts of up to 20 per cent off cruise-only brochure fares are available on summer 2024 and winter 2024/25 sailings.
Fay McCormack, UK GSA general manager. said: “We are always looking for ways to elevate our guests’ on-board experience, therefore we are delighted to be able to offer new opportunities on board all three of our sailing ships as we launch our new printed brochure.
“Collaborating with talented individuals eager to share their expertise is an honour and a privilege.
“It is a pleasure to welcome new guest speakers and coaches that can provide an educating and fulfilling experience alongside a truly memorable, authentic sailing holiday.”
At the start of this year, Star Clippers achieved record-breaking sales for the first booking week in January.
Havila announces early booking incentive
The best winter sun cruise destinations
Let me entertain you: Cruise insider spills all
Cunard announces 2025 programme
Riviera Travel ‘determined to deliver’ on new sustainability plan
Hurtigruten Expeditions rebrands as HX
A dose of Disney at sea
Cruise Week roundtable: Cruising through 2023
Star onboard: Sir Steve Redgrave
Virgin Voyages announces 19 new destinations and 27 itineraries
Follow us on socials
Andre Rieu's New Year Concert in Amsterdam
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jan 2024
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Rhine
- Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Arnhem, + 8 more
Art on the Danube
- 8 nights, departs on the 27 Oct 2023
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Danube
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
Canary Islands
- 22 nights, departs on the 12 Oct 2023
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Valletta, Valletta, Catania, + 13 more
155-Night Azamara World Voyage
- 156 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2024
- Azamara, Azamara Onward
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cozumel, Puerto Limón, + 101 more
Danube Dreams (Westbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Oct 2023
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Envision
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 5 more