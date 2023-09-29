Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings

Star Clippers has unveiled its latest brochure, covering itineraries from November 2023 through to March 2025

The programme features voyages on Royal Clipper, Star Clipper and Star Flyer, visiting the Caribbean, Central America and Mediterranean, as well as Panama Canal transits and ocean crossings.

As part of the announcement, the specialist cruise line has also increased its number of themed sailings, operating from December 2023 to September 2024.

These include fitness training from former professional athlete Ottis Lewis in the Caribbean and a photography cruise from Costa Rica.

There will also be a record number of yoga cruises on offer. Additional themes will be confirmed soon, Star Clippers said in a statement.

Early booking discounts of up to 20 per cent off cruise-only brochure fares are available on summer 2024 and winter 2024/25 sailings.