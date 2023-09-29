Cruise news / Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings

Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

Star Clippers has unveiled its latest brochure, covering itineraries from November 2023 through to March 2025

The programme features voyages on Royal Clipper, Star Clipper and Star Flyer, visiting the Caribbean, Central America and Mediterranean, as well as Panama Canal transits and ocean crossings.

As part of the announcement, the specialist cruise line has also increased its number of themed sailings, operating from December 2023 to September 2024.

These include fitness training from former professional athlete Ottis Lewis in the Caribbean and a photography cruise from Costa Rica.

There will also be a record number of yoga cruises on offer. Additional themes will be confirmed soon, Star Clippers said in a statement.

Early booking discounts of up to 20 per cent off cruise-only brochure fares are available on summer 2024 and winter 2024/25 sailings.

Fay McCormack, UK GSA general manager. said: “We are always looking for ways to elevate our guests’ on-board experience, therefore we are delighted to be able to offer new opportunities on board all three of our sailing ships as we launch our new printed brochure.

“Collaborating with talented individuals eager to share their expertise is an honour and a privilege.

“It is a pleasure to welcome new guest speakers and coaches that can provide an educating and fulfilling experience alongside a truly memorable, authentic sailing holiday.”

At the start of this year, Star Clippers achieved record-breaking sales for the first booking week in January.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
Saga Cruises Logo

Andre Rieu's New Year Concert in Amsterdam

  • 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jan 2024
  • Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Rhine
  • Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Arnhem, + 8 more
From
£1,849*pp

Art on the Danube

  • 8 nights, departs on the 27 Oct 2023
  • Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Danube
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
From
£2,707 *pp

Canary Islands

  • 22 nights, departs on the 12 Oct 2023
  • P&O Cruises, Azura
  • Valletta, Valletta, Catania, + 13 more
From
£2,522 *pp

155-Night Azamara World Voyage

  • 156 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2024
  • Azamara, Azamara Onward
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cozumel, Puerto Limón, + 101 more
From
£28,752 *pp

Danube Dreams (Westbound)

  • 7 nights, departs on the 17 Oct 2023
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Envision
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 5 more
From
£4,065 *pp
View more