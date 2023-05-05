Swan Hellenic’s third ship, SH Diana, named in Amsterdam
SH Diana, Swan Hellenic’s third and largest ship, has set sail for the Arctic following a naming ceremony in Amsterdam
The expedition line’s third purpose-designed expedition cruise ship has commenced an 11-day Norwegian Fjords sailing before she voyages worldwide.
The vessel was named by its godmother Valerie Wilson, founder and chief executive of Valerie Wilson Travel.
She said: “I really am so proud to be godmother to this wonderful new ship. It takes Swan Hellenic’s hallmark contemporary lifestyle elegance to new levels and is a fabulous expression of the way."
“Swan Hellenic really want us to be explorers and discover the world. I’m not just excited to depart on the Norwegian cruise this evening, but also look forward to joining SH Diana’s explorations worldwide to places that even an industry veteran like me has never heard of.”
Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic’s CEO, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki Shipyard for their superb achievements in creating this exceptional new ship. We are delighted with the quality of their work, creating another unique presence on the waves, and very much look forward to the new era SH Diana heralds, taking cultural expedition cruising worldwide.”
