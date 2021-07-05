Boris Johnson this afternoon announced the exciting news that globetrotters who have had two Covid vaccines will no longer need to quarantine after travelling to an amber list country.

Holidays received a much-needed boost today as it was announced that double jabbed travellers are exempt from self-isolating if they go to an amber list country.

The step comes as the Prime Minister announces the lifting of restrictions due to take place from July 19.

Boris Johnson in today's press briefing: "We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated rivals to isolate on return from an amber country and the transport Secretary will provide a further update later this week."

There are currently 147 countries and territories on the amber list, including popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

This relaxation will pave the way for countless British holidaymakers to embark upon the travels and adventures they've been prevented from enjoying thus far.

However, unvaccinated travellers will still have to quarantine for 10-days upon return from amber list countries.

It should be noted that the traffic light system has not altered yet, with no new countries moving to the green list - potentially causing frustration to those too young to have received their double jab or to families hoping to get away this summer with their little ones.

