Double-jabbed travellers exempt from quarantining after visiting amber list countries
Boris Johnson this afternoon announced the exciting news that globetrotters who have had two Covid vaccines will no longer need to quarantine after travelling to an amber list country.
Holidays received a much-needed boost today as it was announced that double jabbed travellers are exempt from self-isolating if they go to an amber list country.
The step comes as the Prime Minister announces the lifting of restrictions due to take place from July 19.
Boris Johnson in today's press briefing: "We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated rivals to isolate on return from an amber country and the transport Secretary will provide a further update later this week."
There are currently 147 countries and territories on the amber list, including popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece.
This relaxation will pave the way for countless British holidaymakers to embark upon the travels and adventures they've been prevented from enjoying thus far.
However, unvaccinated travellers will still have to quarantine for 10-days upon return from amber list countries.
It should be noted that the traffic light system has not altered yet, with no new countries moving to the green list - potentially causing frustration to those too young to have received their double jab or to families hoping to get away this summer with their little ones.
This is the full list of amber countries and territories:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
Djibouti
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece (including islands)
Greenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Myanmar (Burma)
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Poland
Portugal (including the Azores) Madeira is on the green watchlist.
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Canary Islands) The Balearic islands are on the green watchlist.
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Maarten
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ukraine
United States (USA)
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
