Virgin Voyages Reveals UK Sailings this Summer

The cruise line has unveiled six short cruises this summer for UK residents aboard new ship Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has announced its plans to set sail from Portsmouth this summer with a limited series of voyages along the English coast.

The upcoming 'Summer Soiree Series' will include two, three and four-night itineraries with a total of six sailings this August aboard its new ship, Scarlet Lady.

The news comes after the cruise line cancelled its inaugural summer sailings from Miami until September.

Prices start at £499 for three nights and £599 for four nights on the ship with no ports of call.

The three-night 'Long Weekender' itineraries commence from 6 August, while the four-night 'Summer WeekDaze' trips start from 9 August.

The cruises will be restricted to UK residents over the age of 18 and who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The line has said that 'additional testing and protocols will be confirmed closer to sailing, all in line with the most up-to-date recommendations from the UK government'.

'Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we’re so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK,' said founder of Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson.

'Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love.'

CEO and president of Virgin Voyages, Tom McAlpin, said: 'After more than a year of waiting and a major emphasis on a safe return, we’re ecstatic to announce these new sailings and bring Sailors onboard to experience what it’s like to set sail the Virgin Way.

'We look at our UK summer voyages as a homecoming to pay homage to our British roots, and what an excellent way to kick-off our sailing season before heading back to PortMiami.'



The Summer Soirée Series will officially be up for sale on Tuesday 13 April. Visit virginvoyages.com for more information.