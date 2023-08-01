Voting now open for the 2023 Wave Awards
Voting has now opened for this year’s Wave Awards with members of the public encouraged to get involved by showing their support for their favourite cruise lines, agents, and destinations
Now in its fifth year, the Wave Awards – dubbed the ‘Oscars of the cruise industry’ – continue to shine a spotlight on the cruise industry, from cruise lines to travel agents, tourist boards, ports, and everything in between.
Public voting closes on Friday, September 15, 2023 and everyone who casts their vote will be entered into a prize draw to win a 2024 cruise for two with Riviera Travel.
The awards ceremony will take place on November 13, 2023, at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London.
Real Response Media founder and CEO, Chris Pitchford, said: “We need every cruise goer out there to vote. It’s set to be another incredible year for the Wave Awards as we look to recognise and celebrate the hard-working heroes of the cruise industry.”
To cast your vote, please click here.
