Cruise news / Voting now open for the 2023 Wave Awards
The 2022 Wave Awards' winners celebrate. Credit: AG Studios

Voting now open for the 2023 Wave Awards

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Voting has now opened for this year’s Wave Awards with members of the public encouraged to get involved by showing their support for their favourite cruise lines, agents, and destinations

Now in its fifth year, the Wave Awards – dubbed the ‘Oscars of the cruise industry’ – continue to shine a spotlight on the cruise industry, from cruise lines to travel agents, tourist boards, ports, and everything in between.

Public voting closes on Friday, September 15, 2023 and everyone who casts their vote will be entered into a prize draw to win a 2024 cruise for two with Riviera Travel.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 13, 2023, at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London.

Real Response Media founder and CEO, Chris Pitchford, said: “We need every cruise goer out there to vote. It’s set to be another incredible year for the Wave Awards as we look to recognise and celebrate the hard-working heroes of the cruise industry.”

To cast your vote, please click here.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

