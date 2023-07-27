Real Response Media announces shortlist for the Wave Awards 2023
The multimedia publishing company behind Cruise Trade News and World of Cruising has announced the shortlist for the fifth annual Wave Awards
Dubbed the 'Oscars of cruising', the Wave Awards recognise cruise lines, travel agents, tourist boards, and ports.
For 2023, there are new categories for travel agents, including Best Independent/Solo Agent, as well as a greater focus on technology and how this is changing the cruise sector, through the introduction of Best Technology Innovation and Best Use of Content.
Judging for the awards took place in July, with a number of experts from across the industry coming together to determine the final shortlist.
Speaking on the judging day, Marella Cruises’ managing director, Chris Hackney, said: “The calibre and variety of the submissions really means you have the ‘crème de la crème’.”
Meanwhile, Holland America Line sales and marketing director Karen Farndell added: “I was really impressed with the submissions and it was great to work with some of our industry colleagues to debate [the entries].”
The winner will be revealed on November 13 in a glittering ceremony which, this year, will take place at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London.
Tickets for the prestigious event can be booked here. See below for the full shortlist.
WAVE AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST
Cruise line
AE Expeditions
AmaWaterways
Ambassador Cruise Line
Antara Ganga Vilas – World’s Longest River cruise
APT & Travelmarvel
A-Rosa
Cunard
Fred Olsen
Holland America Line
Just You
Latín Trails
Marella Cruises
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
P&O Cruises
Ponant
Quark Expeditions
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Riviera Travel
Royal Caribbean International
Saga
Seabourn
Star Clippers
Swan Hellenic
The Majestic Line
TUI River Cruises
Unforgettable Croatia
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Virgin Voyages
Windstar Cruises
Agent
Advantage
Barrhead Travel Group
Bolsover Cruise Club
Cruise118.com
GoCruise & Travel
Harden Holidays
Hays Travel
Magical Traveller
Mundy Cruising
Panache Cruises
Paramount Cruises
Paul Cranny Travel
ROL Cruise
Six Star Cruises
The Cruise Specialists
Online and technology
Cruisewatch
Cruise118
digitaltravel.io
My Kind of Cruise
Panache Cruises
Six Star Cruises
Solent Stevedores
theICEway
Traveltek
Industry
Accord Marketing – for Celebrity Cruises
AE Expeditions
Barrhead TravelGlobal Cruises
MSC Cruises
Portsmouth International Port
Riviera Travel
Saga
The PC Agency
Titan Travel
Onboard
Cunard
Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
Marella Cruises
P&O Cruises
Princess Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Royal Caribbean International
Saga
Seabourn
Virgin Voyages
Windstar Cruises
Ports and destination
BP
AE Expeditions
Fred Olsen
Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services
Cruise Saudi
Portsmouth International Port
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Venture Ashore
Follow us on socials
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Feb 2024
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Sep 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Grand European Tour
- 14 nights, departs on the 21 Sep 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Tir
- Budapest, Budapest, Vienna, + 17 more
Cities of Light
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Idi
- Bamberg, Bamberg, , + 9 more
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Oct 2024
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Hathor
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more