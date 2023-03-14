Menu

Aliağa: Where COVID sent cruise ships to die Where do cruise ships go to die? The answer is Aliağa, western Turkey, where an influx of once-revered ships was torn down following the cruise industry’s catastrophic COVID losses

The proud Turkish town of Aliağa may not have sought media recognition for their steady breakers yard, but the coastal settlement hit global headlines during 2020’s COVID-sponsored turmoil. Workers at the Aliağa shipbreaking yards were more accustomed to regularly demolishing handfuls of battle-scarred cargo tankers. Yet, as the cruise industry frenetically sought cash flow to counterbalance a remarkably turbulent time, the Aliağa port became awash with cruise ships. Not that these celebrated luxury liners were on tour. Rather, each vessel was destined for brutal cannibalisation amid the yard's scrapping process.

Izmir Province’s main port witnessed the devastating pandemic impact on the global cruise industry first-hand. That toll was showcased by the record number of ships beached for dismantling works, as reported by major outlets at the time. No less than 35 cruise liners witnessed their death warrants authorised throughout the industry’s initial cull.



Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s largest operator, set the precedence when it revealed that 18 cruise ships would be sold from its fleet; the majority intended for Aliağa’s metal-hungry graveyard. Other firms followed the trend, with nine cruise ships torn down in 2020, eleven in 2021, and fifteen more in 2022.



Compared to a solitary luxury liner scrapped in 2019, the contrast was – and remains - alarming. However, you cannot judge the cruise industry too harshly for jettisoning old stock. It really was ‘kill or be killed’ to survive the market-busting onslaught.



Why did so many cruise ships bite the dust in 2020? As COVID-19 instigated a global pandemic, it quickly became apparent that an extended industry shutdown was on the cards. When operations became suspended in March 2020, packed cruise ships had already been denied mooring at scheduled ports for fear of spreading COVID.



Subsequently, the industry burned through more than £1,000,000,000 each month in lost revenue and extra costs. You read that right. A billion pounds each month.



The swiftly deteriorating financial situation created an untenable environment, where older itineraries became earmarked for disposal amid despairing methods for funds. And that wasn’t just an excuse to clear out old stock, either. Big names were declaring bankruptcy and folding into the footnotes of history.



Cruise & Maritime Voyages became the first major line to suffer liquidation, followed by Spanish cruise provider Pullmantur, before Hong Kong-based Genting (operator of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises) suffered the same fate. Carnival Cruise Line was hanging by a thread, posting $4 Billion in losses during the second quarter of 2020 alone.



Having decided to part with their older vessels, the market offered Carnival no interest from rival firms. They were all in the same boat (excuse the pun).



As such, swathes of otherwise seaworthy Carnival vessels ploughed towards Aliağa for swift execution. Turkey’s cannibalistic blowtorches awaited.



Aliağa: What happens at the cruise ship graveyard? For those £300-million cruise ships sacrificed in the name of survival, Aliağa’s sun-baked coastline marked the end of the line. Having served millions of happy cruisers and traversed the globe, each vessel was then ripped to shreds – deck by deck - upon the cluttered shore.



Each ignoble process commenced with coordination between the ship’s captain and the harbourmaster for a high-speed run to beach the ship ashore. Effectively run aground, the bulbous front was then attacked while the stern remained afloat.



Once beached, the ship was inspected, and plans were drawn out for dismantling the vessel. The first thing to be removed was always the expensive navigation equipment, rendering the ship useless.



Around 2500 employees operate Aliağa’s 22 dismantling yards, and with each new ship, the majority congregated to remove all valuable material - mostly by hand.



With hundreds of rooms on board, the process always takes considerable time. Everything from beds, chairs, pianos, kitchen utensils, and crockery then makes its way to second-hand retailers. Amenities such as swimming pools and gyms are first to be dismantled, followed by internal walls, windows, floors and handrails, before the dangerous work then begins on stripping down the hull using chain drives amid various other methods.



Eventually, nothing remains.



Is there money to be made? Although cruise ships take substantial time and human resources to dismantle, the operation can bring enormous profits for the yard. While the hardier vessels take a full 12 months to dismantle, the precious steel and other materials typically sell fast. Metals from the ship alone can net more than $4 million in profit when recycled for future construction.



Over a million tonnes of steel became recycled from the Class of 2020, providing the workforce with continued employment and boosting local infrastructure.



Alongside the raw materials, fixtures and fittings can also raise healthy funds as second-hand sales, with local cafes, hotels and restaurants benefitting from the high-quality fittings. Collectors often pay good money for life jackets, art, and souvenirs, too.



It’s a dangerous job. It takes thousands of dedicated workers to tear down each cruise ship, and those devoted labourers face countless hazards while pursuing their work. Besides running the risk of falling from great heights, inhaling toxic substances, and the threat of falling objects; fire hazards, sharp edges and collapsing floors can catch anyone out. Then there are the extreme weather conditions to bear, with humidity transforming the yard into a rabid furnace during the summer months. In contrast, the colder winter season ensures that surfaces become even more treacherous. Adding to that pressure, if anyone makes a mistake while breaking the ship apart, there remains enormous potential for damaging the local environment and poisoning Aliağa’s next generation, let alone ruining expensive industrial parts that must be maintained in a specific condition for future use. Company bigwigs may value the breaking of a ship by monetary value, but the actual cost can be found in the fatalities suffered during the process. Luxury liners are built to withstand the very worst of conditions, and therefore put up a fight when the time comes to break the structure apart – thousands of ship workers have perished over the decades, especially in Southeast Asia; where working conditions are infamous.

Ship breaking yards of Aliaga, Izmir, Turkey. Credit: Shutterstock

Why Choose Aliağa? While the shipbreaking profession radiates a bitter image over haphazard and irresponsible humanitarian issues, not all yards operate with such careless abandon. The industry offers many yards where working conditions are taken very seriously; Aliaga is such an example.



Not that Aliaga has always been top of the league. Conditions in the Turkish yard were questioned during the late 1990s, and subsequent reports published between 2000-2004 were less than favourable.



However, these reports served a purpose in forcing policy changes to safeguard workers where possible. By 2018, Aliağa yards began to comply with the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation, further enhancing a focus on employee wellbeing and improving the limitation of environmental hazards for the surrounding area. Aliaga received better drainage systems and new cement floors in the secondary cutting area, moving away from risky cutting operations on an open beach. The yards also procured new oil booms for containing oil spills, a new waste management centre for properly inorganic materials, and developed a more efficient process for asbestos removal. These improved practices drew the attention of Carnival Cruise Line directors, and essentially created confidence in selecting two yards for end-of-life ships. Although, it must be stated, working in the breakers’ yard always contains risk. Long-term exposure to toxic substances is not good for anyone. Each ship contains asbestos in the pipes, heavy metal paints, biological hazards from various sewage tanks, and radioactive material from gauges.



That being said, it’s now general procedure to offer a more considerable pay increase should a person’s tasks prove dangerous.



The Cruise Industry can look forward to a bright future. Credit: Shutterstock

How it stands now Although COVID-19 caused immense damage then, the industry has since returned to sea in gathering numbers. Media reports pupated a concern that the virus would mutate into an existential threat to the industry, but by 2022, bookings had returned to pre-pandemic levels.



While passenger numbers have become healthier, the cruise lines have yet to encounter the profits enjoyed before the COVID pandemic.



Any generated profit is fed straight back into the corporate landscape to pay off staggering levels of acquired debt. Selling off certain ships may have created a lifeline, but it was not enough to stay in the black.



The future looks bright, however. Those 35 cruise ships dispatched to the great harbour in the sky represented the oldest ships still operational, and it was only a matter of time before they became profit-eating money pits.



With those vessels now recycled, cruise lines are tackling the post-COVID environment with a more efficient fleet. The remaining tonnage is modern, chic, reliable and capable of carrying more passengers. Aliağa continues to churn through the material taken from the Class of 2020, having generated substantial interest from cruise line operators and the public alike. The future of each yard also appears bright.

