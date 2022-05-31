A right royal christening - Dutch style!
We celebrate the naming of Holland America Line's new ship Rotterdam - with royal approval!
Holland America Line have celebrated the naming of their new flagship Rotterdam with a royal ceremony in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
The event was attended by the ship's godmother, Princess Margriet of The Netherlands amongst other dignitaries including Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Holland America Group President Jan Swartz and the ship's master, Captain Werner Timmers. Also attending was World of Cruising's CEO Chris Pitchford and wife Alison.
Chris said "I was lucky enough to be invited to the naming ceremony of Holland America Line’s new flagship Rotterdam Vll in the city of Rotterdam yesterday. It is the first time I’ve attended this type of event and I found the occasion – and the maritime traditions - deeply moving.
In line with Holland America Line’s Dutch origins and to acknowledge the brand’s 150 year anniversary in 2023, the ship was named by HRH Princess Margriet of the Netherlands in a ceremony that was full of emotion, including speeches by Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Holland America Group President Jan Swartz, Rotterdam Captain Werner Timmers, Lord Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb and Mariner Ambassadors David and Gisela Gere, who joined Princess Margriet on stage.
The invited guests (a mix of media, local VIP’s, travel partners and of course Rotterdam’s cruise guests), who were seated in the ship’s stunning World Stage show lounge, were all close to tears (as I was) when ship tailor Arnel Sotto from the Philippines spoke about how his father was a tailor on Rotterdam V. In 1995 he convinced Arnel to head to sea aboard the ship, and 27 years later he is still on board, although his father sadly passed away last year.
Arnel’s story emphasised the deep connections that staff onboard have with the ships – for him Holland America Line is more than a company, it’s a family.
After enjoying 24-hours of superb Holland America Line hospitality on a beautiful ship, Ali and I really felt part of that family".
Rotterdam will now be based in Amsterdam from where she will cruise to Norway, Scandinavia, Iceland and around the British Isles on 7 and 14 day cruises. The third Pinnacle Class ship, Rotterdam will carry 2,668 guests in luxury surroundings and retains many of the public areas familiar to Holland America Line guests.
Susan Calman to sail the Caribbean with Holland America Line
Holland America Line ship Volendam to provide accommodation to Ukranian refugees
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Rockies, hot springs & lush landscapes, discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line
How to stay on a private island in the Caribbean – dive into blue waters with Holland America Line
Holland America Line: Discover the floating art gallery onboard Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam: What's it like inside? We go onboard to find out
Holland America Line: New ship Rotterdam departs on maiden voyage - what's onboard?
21-Day Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / Seafarer
- 21 nights, departs on the 18 Mar 2023
- Holland America Line, Rotterdam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sint Maarten, Castries, + 13 more
14-Day Atlantic Sojourn
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Oct 2023
- Holland America Line, Rotterdam
- Amsterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre, + 4 more
21-Day Azores & Normandy & Norse Legends
- 21 nights, departs on the 15 Apr 2023
- Holland America Line, Rotterdam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Horta, Azores, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 8 more
21-Day Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Wayfarer
- 21 nights, departs on the 30 Oct 2022
- Holland America Line, Rotterdam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk Island, + 13 more
17-Day Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Eastern
- 17 nights, departs on the 29 Mar 2023
- Holland America Line, Rotterdam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Turk Island, Amber Cove, + 10 more