Rockies, hot springs & lush landscapes, discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line Holland America Line together with Canadian Affair is offering a truly special holiday for summer 2022 on a trip combining two spectacular destinations, Alaska and Canada, where incredible scenic views and wildlife await.

Alaska or Canada, which destination should you cruise to? Luckily you don’t have to choose; Holland America Line has partnered with Canadian Affair to offer cruisers a Canadian adventure combined with a seven-night Alaska cruise, a cocktail of unique villages and stunning views across both regions. What’s more, you get to enjoy views of the Rocky Mountains, a staggering range in North America, from the luxurious comfort of the famous train, the Rocky Mountaineer. This two-day journey not only includes hotel accommodation, but also a rail upgrade from SilverLeaf to GoldLeaf as part of a special deal. So, what are you waiting for? Find out all about the exciting destinations visited on your Alaska and Canada cruise as well as further details of your once-in-a-lifetime ride on the Rocky Mountaineer.

How to enjoy your Rocky Mountaineer upgrade No jumping through hoops to secure this impressive upgrade - simply book your holiday by January 31, 2022, to receive a complementary rail upgrade. An upgrade from SilverLeaf to GoldLeaf means you have access to gourmet meals carefully prepared by executive chefs while you take in stunning panoramic views from windows that stretch the length of the entire coach and rise up to the ceiling. - READ MORE: Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023 - Indulge in both breakfast and lunch while admiring immense mountains on the Rocky Mountaineer. Spinach, feta and egg soufflé, field berry parfait as well as avocado toast are available for breakfast, with lunch offerings including Pacific salmon with herb rice, seasonal vegetables and mustard vinaigrette as well as bacon-wrapped chicken breast with roasted fingerling potatoes. Never fear if you miss out on the free upgrade deal though as you will still be travelling in SilverLeaf class, where you can still enjoy breakfast and lunch.

Canada and Alaska Experience Your incredible itinerary starts on land in Calgary, with Canadian Affair, one of the UK's largest tour operators to Canada. This Alberta city is also known as ‘The Heart of the New West’ so rock a cowboy hat and feel like a local! For spectacular panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains as well as downtown Calgary, be sure to take a trip up the Calgary Tower or even stay for a bite to eat in one of the two restaurants. Thanks to an overnight stay in this dynamic city, you can navigate by foot and visit 8th Avenue, bristling with shops to pick up souvenirs, or stroll along the Peace Bridge which stretches across the Bow River and provides a stunning view of both downtown Calgary and the river. Up next is the charming mountain town of Banff, where you can take in scenic Canadian views across a two-night stay. Boasting one of the most beautiful national parks in Canada, Banff features endless mountainous landscapes - be sure to take a breath of the freshest air while snapping a picture of flower meadows and crystal-clear lakes and rivers. You can choose to relax in the steaming hot springs or for incredible views head up Sunshine Mountain via a gondola ride.

A true highlight within Banff National Park is Lake Louise. Enjoy two nights exploring this magical turquoise lake with countless hiking trails to suit your level of mobility winding up towards Lake Agnes Tea House for panoramic views. Now, the moment everyone has been waiting for, embarking on the Rocky Mountaineer to take in the best sights which western Canada has to offer. - READ MORE: Discover the floating art gallery onboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam - Admire impressive mountains, waterfalls and endless lush fields - every view offered on the Rocky Mountaineer belongs in a picture frame. You will first travel to Kamloops for an overnight stay during your train ride, where you can admire what the area is famous for - its large cattle ranches and copper mines which played a key role in the Gold Rush. Embarking on the Rocky Mountaineer the next day, and enjoying breakfast and lunch onboard, you will travel through stunning ranchlands belonging to British Columbia while heading towards Vancouver.

Enjoy two days and nights in the diverse city of Vancouver, ensuring you see key sights such as the Capilano Suspension Bridge, where you can take part in a nerve-wracking cliff walk or treetop adventure as well as visiting the history-filled Gas Town, dating back to 1867. After this adventure, it’s time to finally get onboard a Holland America Line elegant mid-sized ship where you can delve into learning all there is to know about the wildlife and scenery with onboard experts and learning opportunities. It comes as no surprise that Holland America Line offers an impressive experience of Alaska; with 75 years of travel experience in the region, you are guaranteed to be in the best hands. Soak up the once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing the Inside Passage, where you can spot fascinating marine wildlife such as the mighty whale. Your itinerary onboard also includes visits to Alaska’s capital, Juneau where you can admire the Mendenhall Glacier, an impressive remnant of the previous ice age.

A standout of the Alaska portion of the cruise is certainly the UNESCO World Heritage site of Glacier Bay National Park. Enjoy impressive views of glaciers while picking up nuggets of knowledge from an onboard park naturalist. You will certainly get your fix of wildlife viewing during the cruising portion of your holiday, with ample opportunities to spot the breeching of great humpback whales, bald eagles circling overhead as well as friendly seals relaxing on nearby icebergs. - READ MORE: How to stay on a private island in the Caribbean with Holland America Line - Your last port of call is Ketchikan, where you can embark on an excursion to the Misty Fjords and sail deep into the fjords – a truly magical moment. To find out more about this exciting itinerary, call Canadian Affair on 0203 424 8478 or click here.