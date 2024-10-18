Azamara returns to Alaska for summer 2026
The small ship cruise line will return to 40th state after a seven-year break
From May 2026, Azamara Pursuit will embark on a series of 10-13-day cruises to remote Alaskan destinations with extended port stays of more than 10 hours.
There will be 27 late-night departures on itineraries to maximise time in port, with excursions such as bear spotting, whale watching, and glacier hiking available.
Each sailing will feature one of the line’ signature ‘AzAmazing’ evenings in Ketchikan with activities like axe throwing, traditional Tlingit dance performances, local brews and culinary delicacies. There will also be a private performance from the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show.
UK managing director David Duff said: “It’s clear from our conversations with agents and customers that Alaska remains a bucket-list destination for many UK travellers, so we’re delighted to be announcing our return in summer 2026.
“These enhanced itineraries and land experiences will take our guests to less-visited ports and hidden gem destinations, from Kodiak to Dutch Harbor, giving them the opportunity to truly connect with the communities and cultures of this fascinating region.”
Azamara’s CEO, Dondra Ritzenthaler, added: “Our commitment to Destination Immersion means that we don’t just take our guests to Alaska; we immerse them in its rich culture and take them to the heart of the destination that large ships can’t even access.
“With our extended stays and thoughtfully curated land experiences, we are thrilled to deliver the Azamara experience in a destination that has captivated the hearts of travellers.”