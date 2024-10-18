From May 2026, Azamara Pursuit will embark on a series of 10-13-day cruises to remote Alaskan destinations with extended port stays of more than 10 hours.



There will be 27 late-night departures on itineraries to maximise time in port, with excursions such as bear spotting, whale watching, and glacier hiking available.

Each sailing will feature one of the line’ signature ‘AzAmazing’ evenings in Ketchikan with activities like axe throwing, traditional Tlingit dance performances, local brews and culinary delicacies. There will also be a private performance from the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show.

UK managing director David Duff said: “It’s clear from our conversations with agents and customers that Alaska remains a bucket-list destination for many UK travellers, so we’re delighted to be announcing our return in summer 2026.

