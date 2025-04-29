Cunard reveals first 2026 Event Voyages line-up

These special cruises are a chance to dive deeper into the worlds of theatre, music, wellness, literature and history through curated experiences, workshops and performances featuring big-name partners and talent.

The line-up kicks off on 22 May with the return of London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards. Curated by Julian Bird OBE, the transatlantic crossing on Queen Mary 2 will feature a full programme of theatrical performances and behind-the-scenes talks, culminating in The Oliviers in Concert, a one-off show celebrating the history of the iconic awards. Prices start from £1,249 for a Balcony Stateroom.

Cunard’s ties to North America take centre stage on 3 July with Sail4th250, marking 250 years of American independence. Queen Mary 2 will be in New York as part of the wider celebrations, reinforcing the line’s longstanding connection with the US and its maritime history. This seven-night round-trip voyage from New York calls at Newport (Rhode Island, USA) and Halifax (Canada). Prices start from £1,799 for a Balcony Stateroom.

In July, Queen Anne will sail into Norway’s fjords for Wellness at Sea, created in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar. The itinerary promises a mix of expert talks, fitness sessions and time to recharge, all set against one of Europe’s most serene backdrops. Prices start from £1,149 for a Balcony Stateroom.

September brings a return for classical favourite Anthony Inglis & the National Symphony Orchestra, with two exclusive evening concerts on board, on a Queen Mary 2 transatlantic crossing. Prices start from £1,549 for a Balcony Stateroom.

Finally, literature fans can look forward to the return of the Literature Festival at Sea on 28 November, hosted by the team behind The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, with a line-up of authors, journalists and historians leading the way. Prices for this transatlantic crossing on Queen Mary 2 start from £1,149 for a Balcony Stateroom.

Prices are only for the cruise and do not include flights.