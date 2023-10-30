Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on why the future is luxe
Mundy Cruising's managing director on the new ships driving the luxury cruise market growth
With Seabourn Pursuit, Scenic Eclipse II, Explora I, Silver Nova and Seven Seas Grandeur all having arrived in 2023, you might think we’d be overrun by luxury options – until you realise the capacity of all these together is smaller than that of a single mainstream ship such as MSC’s Euribia, or Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas.
While the core market grows steadily, the luxury sector is showing temporary over-capacity, especially when you add in the returning Crystal ships, and premium products such as Oceania Vista and Viking Saturn.
Sophisticated luxury travellers don’t wait anxiously for the next luxury vessel to come along; rather, they check reports and reviews before adding new options to their wish-list.
It is down to each company to persuade these discerning buyers that their ship is the one.
And they do this so effectively: Seabourn Pursuit with her elegant yet cosy lounges; Silver Nova’s sparkling beach club vibe; Explora I, with ‘homes at sea’; the classic Crystal Symphony and Serenity; glittery Seven Seas Grandeur; sleek discovery yacht Scenic Eclipse II; each with its own allure.
What thrilling times ahead.
Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards
Cunard to launch Queen Anne in six months
Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean
Star on board: Andrew Marr
Competition: Win an eight night ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two aboard Borealis
MSC Euribia makes maiden call in Southampton
Star on board: Lynda La Plante
Wendy Wu Tours adds new Mekong river cruise as demand ‘soars’
Celebrity Ascent completes sea trials
Follow us on socials
Taste of Egypt
- 4 nights, departs on the 14 Oct 2024
- Avalon Waterways, MS Farah
- Luxor, Luxor, Edfu, + 2 more
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines Cruise Tour
- 8 nights, departs on the 05 Aug 2024
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Surf
- Lisbon, Gibraltar, Cádiz, + 5 more
Tulip Serenade
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2024
- Amadeus River Cruises, MS Amadeus Queen
- Amsterdam, Arnhem, Middelburg, + 5 more
Tulip Serenade
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2024
- Amadeus River Cruises, MS Amadeus Cara
- Amsterdam, Arnhem, Middelburg, + 5 more
Weddell Sea & Antarctic Peninsula
- 10 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2024
- Swan Hellenic, SH Vega
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 5 more