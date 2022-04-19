Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises reveals celebrities on Enchanted Princess from Jennie Bond to Andrea McLean Princess Cruises has revealed which celebrities will be appearing onboard new cruise ship Enchanted Princess this summer when it sails from Southampton.

Enchanted Princess will be quite literally star-studded this summer 2022 as a whole host of famous names descends onto the ship. Guests will be treated to talks and interaction with the celebrities as the new vessel sails from Southampton. The Princess Cruises line-up includes household names from across the world of TV, broadcast and literature. These are the well-known faces guests can expect to see on Enchanted Princess.

Related articles

Princess Cruises celebrity speakers Charlie Ross Who? British antiques specialist, presenter and auctioneer, known for regular appearances on several BBC Antique programs including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Show. When and where? 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing May 20. Cliff Parisi Who? British actor of Italian descent, known for his roles as Minty Peterson in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Fred Buckle in the BBC period drama Call the Midwife. When and where? 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing June 3 with stops in France, Spain and Italy.

Guests can eat in the main dining room before or after listening to the celebrity speakers. Credit: Princess Cruises

Jennie Bond Who? Broadcaster and journalist known for her regular features on a wide range of television and radio programmes including shows like I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. As the BBC's Royal Correspondent during 14 of the most turbulent years the monarchy has endured, Jennie was at the heart of events that made headlines worldwide. When and where? Jennie will be on Enchanted Princess for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing May 20 and 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing June 3. Andrea McLean Who? Award-winning TV broadcaster, journalist, writer and one of Loose Women’s TV show hosts. When and where? 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing July 1. Nina Wadia Who? British actress known for her role in the UK drama EastEnders and co-founder of the breakout BBC hit show Goodness Gracious Me. When and where? 14-night Iceland and Norway cruise departing July 22.

Stay in a Sky Suite for true opulence worthy of a celebrity. Credit: Princess Cruises

Find your ideal cruise Search the best Princess Cruises getaways Search cruises

Enchanted Princess entertainment The celebrities joining the ship don't stop there. You can catch some of your favourites in action up on stage, too. As part of the line’s entertainment programme, West End singer Phillip Browne, who previously played Mufasa in The Lion King, will perform onboard the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess. Popstar Gareth Gates will also take the stage on voyages departing May 20, June 3, July 1 and July 22. Other guest entertainers include tribute band Just John & Paul, instrumentalist Sarah Carter, vocalist ShellyAnn Evins, comedian Josh Daniels and Tom Binns.

There's plenty of fun and relaxation to be had onboard Enchanted Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will also take place on Enchanted Princess between 2-5 June 2022. Activities include a Royal Variety show in the Princess Theatre and Royal Trivia. British-themed food and beverages will be served across the four days, including a ‘Royal Afternoon Tea’, with British favourites such as Victoria sponge cake. A Pimms and strawberries cart and infused speciality gin cocktails will be available on top deck, and a ‘Royal Dinner’ menu will be available. The onboard Piazza will be decorated for the occasion using banners and buntings in the royal colours and guests will be encouraged to wear the royal red, white and blue colours for a special dress-up night. Enchanted Princess cruises All-inclusive fares start from £499pp for a four-night Netherlands and Channel Islands cruise on Enchanted Princess, departing August 12, 2022, sailing roundtrip Southampton. Fare includes all-inclusive premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi and crew appreciation.