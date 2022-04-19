Princess Cruises reveals celebrities on Enchanted Princess from Jennie Bond to Andrea McLean
Princess Cruises has revealed which celebrities will be appearing onboard new cruise ship Enchanted Princess this summer when it sails from Southampton.
Enchanted Princess will be quite literally star-studded this summer 2022 as a whole host of famous names descends onto the ship.
Guests will be treated to talks and interaction with the celebrities as the new vessel sails from Southampton.
The Princess Cruises line-up includes household names from across the world of TV, broadcast and literature.
These are the well-known faces guests can expect to see on Enchanted Princess.
How to get married on a cruise ship - everything you need to know about weddings at sea
Chocolate sculptures, a fairy-themed bar & food by monks - why Barcelona is the ultimate cruise destination
Cruise secrets: Singer reveals what life is really like below deck from romance to difficult guests
Child-friendly cruises: Which cruise lines are best for holidays with children?
Cruise ship private islands: Which lines have their own island?
Enchanted Princess will be in Southampton for summer 2022 - what’s onboard?
Shark cage diving & whale watching: Most incredible animals to see on Princess Cruises excursions
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises celebrity speakers
Charlie Ross
Who? British antiques specialist, presenter and auctioneer, known for regular appearances on several BBC Antique programs including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Show.
When and where? 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing May 20.
Cliff Parisi
Who? British actor of Italian descent, known for his roles as Minty Peterson in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Fred Buckle in the BBC period drama Call the Midwife.
When and where? 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing June 3 with stops in France, Spain and Italy.
Jennie Bond
Who? Broadcaster and journalist known for her regular features on a wide range of television and radio programmes including shows like I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
As the BBC's Royal Correspondent during 14 of the most turbulent years the monarchy has endured, Jennie was at the heart of events that made headlines worldwide.
When and where? Jennie will be on Enchanted Princess for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing May 20 and 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing June 3.
Andrea McLean
Who? Award-winning TV broadcaster, journalist, writer and one of Loose Women’s TV show hosts.
When and where? 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing July 1.
Nina Wadia
Who? British actress known for her role in the UK drama EastEnders and co-founder of the breakout BBC hit show Goodness Gracious Me.
When and where? 14-night Iceland and Norway cruise departing July 22.
Find your ideal cruise
Enchanted Princess entertainment
The celebrities joining the ship don't stop there. You can catch some of your favourites in action up on stage, too.
As part of the line’s entertainment programme, West End singer Phillip Browne, who previously played Mufasa in The Lion King, will perform onboard the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess.
Popstar Gareth Gates will also take the stage on voyages departing May 20, June 3, July 1 and July 22.
Other guest entertainers include tribute band Just John & Paul, instrumentalist Sarah Carter, vocalist ShellyAnn Evins, comedian Josh Daniels and Tom Binns.
Enchanted Princess Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will also take place on Enchanted Princess between 2-5 June 2022.
Activities include a Royal Variety show in the Princess Theatre and Royal Trivia.
British-themed food and beverages will be served across the four days, including a ‘Royal Afternoon Tea’, with British favourites such as Victoria sponge cake. A Pimms and strawberries cart and infused speciality gin cocktails will be available on top deck, and a ‘Royal Dinner’ menu will be available.
The onboard Piazza will be decorated for the occasion using banners and buntings in the royal colours and guests will be encouraged to wear the royal red, white and blue colours for a special dress-up night.
Enchanted Princess cruises
All-inclusive fares start from £499pp for a four-night Netherlands and Channel Islands cruise on Enchanted Princess, departing August 12, 2022, sailing roundtrip Southampton. Fare includes all-inclusive premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi and crew appreciation.
Dress code for cruises: What you need to know about how to dress on a cruise
Marseille port guide: The best sights, best buys & best eats
Best river cruise cabins: Discover gorgeous panoramic views on the only open air balcony at sea
How to get married on a cruise ship - everything you need to know about weddings at sea
Most expensive cruise: Which cruise costs the most and is it worth it?
P&O Cruises unveils first ever rum distillery at sea on new ship Arvia - what's onboard?
Chocolate sculptures, a fairy-themed bar & food by monks - why Barcelona is the ultimate cruise destination
US TV star Meredith Vieira christens new Avalon Waterways river cruise ship Avalon View
Your guide to Royal Caribbean cruises: What you need to know about the cruise line
Why you should cruise the Arabian Gulf – discover Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Qatar with MSC Cruises
7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jun 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Barcelona, Gibraltar, Marseille, + 3 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey
- 14 nights, departs on the 24 Jun 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 9 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey
- 14 nights, departs on the 16 Sept 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 9 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey
- 14 nights, departs on the 15 Jul 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 9 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, France & Italy
- 14 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Athens, Santorini, Kotor, + 8 more