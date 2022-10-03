Search for your ideal Cruise
Four Seasons announces a line of yachts

Four Seasons announces a line of yachts

Author: Kaye Holland

Created by a partnership between Four Seasons, luxury entrepreneurs Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, and shipbuilding group Fincantieri, the first Four Seasons Yacht is expected to enter service by 2025.

The Four Seasons hotel brand has announced that it is entering the world of cruising and planning to launch its first ship in 2025, with at least two more to follow.

Industry veteran Larry Pimentel, past president of Azamara, SeaDream Yacht Club, and others, will lead the new line.

Pimentel said: “In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests.

“We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service. When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas.”

The first Four Seasons yacht is currently being built in Trieste, Italy, and is set to span 14 decks and feature 95 suites (costing US$ 4.2 million each) a 1 to-1 guest-to-staff ratio, a spa and salon, several bars and restaurants, an expansive pool deck that can double as a special event space, an alfresco movie theatre and a transverse marina - the perfect spot to soak up the sun or enjoy water sports.

Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts said: “Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry-leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalise on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons.”

Four Seasons isn’t the only hospitality brand to have dipped its toes in the water. The Ritz Carlton has also launched a cruising arm – The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection – and the line’s first yacht, Evrima, is slated to set sail on its inaugural voyage in the Mediterranean later this month.

