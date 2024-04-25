Princess Cruises’ newest vessel Sun Princess has been officially named during a star-studded naming ceremony at the port of Barcelona by award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham

The maritime tradition took place onboard the vessel in the new Princess Arena. Waddingham joyously pronounced: “I name this ship Sun Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.” She then released the celebratory bottle of Champagne to smash against the ship wishing good fortune to all of the ship’s guests and crew sailing to incredible destinations all over the world. John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises , said: “Hannah is globally admired and adored for her immense talent and determination. Those qualities coupled with her family’s deep connection and love for the sea make her the perfect godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess. “We are honoured that she has joined us for this pinnacle moment, and that she will remain a treasured part of the ship’s legacy forever.”

Best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, Waddingham hailed being named Sun Princess' godmother as a “pinch me” moment.



“As much as theatre has always rippled through my bloodstream so too has a strong, historic familial connection with the Royal Navy and all things nautical. I have of course seen over the years the iconic godmothers who have been asked to represent these magnificent ships and looked on in awe.

“It is therefore such a great privilege to have been asked to act as godmother to Sun Princess, first of her class. I can’t quite believe it.”

Actor and magician, Michael Carbonaro, served as master of ceremonies for the event, and was joined by a host of celebrities and TV personalities including Tyra Banks, Romero Britto, Randy Fenoli, Jeff Corwin, Rob Floyd, along with celebrated chefs Dario Cecchini, Makoto Okuwa, and original Love Boat cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Ted Lange (Isaac) and Bernie Kopell (Doc).

Meanwhile singer Natasha Bedingfield performed hits including Pocket Full of Sunshine and Unwritten.

