P&O Cruises announces multi-million pound investment for adult-only ships
P&O Cruises are set to upgrade adult-only ships, Arcadia and Aurora
Two of P&O Cruises' adult-only ships are set for a major upgrade – what a treat.
The changes, which are due to be completed by May 2023, will include new balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins, as well as new furniture on the open deck areas.
On Arcadia, the Neptune Pool will also see changes with new lounge chairs, sofas, tables and armchairs.
A wider refit for Arcadia will take place in November 2024, while Aurora’s is scheduled for April 2025.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet, offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings.
“After a busy season hosting guests on longer duration itineraries and world cruises, we will be making sure that both ships look their absolute finest ahead of the summer season.”
P&O Cruises recently named its latest ship Arvia during a beachside ceremony in Barbados.
The event – hosted by broadcasters and DJs Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson – featured performances from Olly Murs and the ship’s godmother Nicole Scherzinger.
The 5,200-passenger Arvia is the line’s second Excel-class ship, following on from Iona.
It is P&O’s second vessel to be powered by liquefied natural gas and has an optimised hull design to minimise drag and the “latest energy-efficient technology”, according to P&O Cruises.
