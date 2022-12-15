Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises offers up to £500 free onboard spend when you book P&O Cruises has released a tempting new offer, giving you up to £500 onboard spending money when you book.

P&O Cruises has proved that now is the perfect time to book that cruise you've been mulling over. The line offers up to £500 onboard spending money when you book a select-price holiday by 6 March 2023. This tempting offer is available on selected departures between 16 December 2022 and 1 April 2025 - so you can either plan ahead or book a quick getaway. What's more, you can book with just a 10% deposit when you book a new select price or early saver holiday by 6 March 2023 - lucky you.

P&O Cruises: The whole family can indulge in a sweet treat at Ripples onboard Iona with the extra onboard spend. Credit: P&O Cruises.

P&O Cruises deal The max. £500 extra spend is the perfect amount to add a special touch to your cruise. Whether you choose to treat yourself to a luxurious spa treatment or you fancy exploring further on a shore excursion, the money will certainly help boost your holiday to the next level. Or, avid foodies can spend the extra cash in one of the many delicious and refined speciality restaurants. What's included in a P&O cruise? In the price of your cruise, you can enjoy the inclusions of accommodation, full board meals, pools, entertainment and complimentary children's clubs. Coming at extra-cost are shore experiences and drinks, which can be pre-purchased in pounds or, of course, you can use your up to £500 onboard spend.

Tenerife coastline features 20 different hiking trails for you to explore with P&O. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises itineraries For your inspiration, here are a few itineraries where you can redeem both the maximum £500 free spend and 10% deposit. 14-night Caribbean cruise Enjoy a 14-night Caribbean cruise from £1,799pp for a seaview cabin with an extra £500 padding in your onboard account. This itinerary departs on 25 November 2023 from Barbados and visits Tortola (British Virgin Islands), La Romana (Dominican Republic), St Maarten, Antigua, Basseterre (Saint Kitts), Fort de France (Martinique) and Castries (Saint Lucia). Seven-night Canary Islands cruise Get £280 onboard spending for free when you book this Canary Islands cruise. From £699pp for an inside cabin departing 2 December 2023 you can visit Tenerife, Madeira, Gran Canaria and Arrecife de Lanzarote.

