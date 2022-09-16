Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

The cruise industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Cruise lines and organisations have been paying tribute to The Queen, after her death aged 96.



Cruise lines – including Cunard and P&O Cruises, with whom the Queen was closely associated – are commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8 following a 70-year reign.

Ambassador Cruise Line

“It is with great sadness that we learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death. All the staff and crew of Ambassador Cruise Line would like to express our deepest condolences to her family.”



Carnival Cruise Line

“We join the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. For seven decades, she was a symbol of friendship, strength, and leadership, and holds a special place in the hearts of all of us at Carnival. Our thoughts are with the Commonwealth, and all who admired her.”



Celebrity Cruises

"Along with our British and Commonwealth crew and guests, everyone at Royal Caribbean Group and Celebrity Cruises mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a truly remarkable monarch who dedicated her life to the service of others."



CLIA

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a wonderful ambassador for cruise and our thoughts are with her family at this time.”



Cruise Britain

“Cruise Britain is profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II after a lifetime dedicated to selfless and gracious public service to this country and the Commonwealth. Deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all who mourn. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”



Cunard

“All at Cunard are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Her Majesty had a long association with the company dating back to 1938 and included her naming four of its ships. For that Cunard will be forever grateful to The Queen. God save the King.”



Fred Olsen

“We would like to pay our heartfelt respects to Her Majesty The Queen. We are so sad to hear of her passing and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. On all of our ships, our flags will be lowered to half-mast wherever permitted during this time of mourning."



Oceania Cruises

“Our thoughts and hearts remain with our friends and family across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is mourned. Our sincerest condolences as we remember and honour one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.”



MSC Cruises

“Thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for dedicating her life to our country and building a truly incredible legacy that will forever be remembered. On behalf of our employees and partners at MSC Cruises, our deepest sympathy and condolences are with The Royal Family as we join the rest of the UK and beyond in a period of national mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.”



Queen Elizabeth loved cruising and christened many ships over the years. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises

“P&O Cruises and its staff both ashore and at sea express deep regret at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Her Majesty will forever be remembered at P&O Cruises not least for the fact that she named two of the company’s ships, Oriana and Britannia. God Save the King.”



Princess Cruises

“Princess Cruises and its staff both ashore and at sea express deep regret at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. God Save the King.”



Saga Cruises

“It is with great sadness that we, the Saga family, extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen after a long and illustrious service to the country she so clearly loved. She will be sorely missed by her people.”



Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Windstar Cruises

“On behalf of all of us at Windstar Cruises, we would like to express our thoughts and condolences to our guests and team members from the United Kingdom and elsewhere who may be impacted by the news and mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. May She Rest In Peace.”



Everyone at World of Cruising is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11, our longest reigning monarch. We thank Her Majesty for her outstanding, life-long service.