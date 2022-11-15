Discover fantastic deals on P&O Cruises’ new 2024-2025 winter sailings

Menu

British cruise line, P&O Cruises, has unveiled its 2024-25 winter programme featuring more than 200 new holidays.



New ship Arvia, which is scheduled to launch in December 2022, will sail on its first-ever four-night, short cruise break to Northern Europe on October 21, 2024. The cruise will depart from and return to Southampton and call at Zeebrugge and Cherbourg with prices starting from £379 per person.



Arvia will also sail on a nine-night Southern Cruise break to Spain and Portugal on October 12, 2024. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call include Le Havre, Vigo, Lisbon, and La Coruna. Prices start from £649 per person.



Portugal's timeless capital, Lisbon, features on Arvia's nine-night Southern Cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, on January 11, 2025, sister ship, Iona, will embark on a new 35-night cruise to the Caribbean calling at Tenerife, Tortola, Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua, St Kitts, St Maarten, and La Coruna. Prices for the sailing – Iona’s first visit to the Caribbean – start at £2,579 per person.



Meanwhile, Aurora will feature a 65-night Amazon and Caribbean sailing departing Southampton and calling at Gran Canaria, Antigua, Tortola, St Lucia, Barbados, Manaus, Parintins, Santarem, sail by Devil’s Island, Tobago, Cartagena, Colon, partial transit of the Panama Canal, Puerto Limon, Roatan, Belize, Cozumel, Georgetown, Montego Bay, Grand Turk, Freeport, Bermuda and Praia da Vitoria.



Departing on January 6, 2025, the sailing has a lead-in price of £5,529 per person.





Booking a cruise as far ahead as 2024 and 2025 may fill the ‘leave-it-to-the-last-minute’ brigade with horror but, as the old adage goes: “the early bird catches the worm.” Booking early means better deals, more choice, and crucially – amidst the global doom and gloom – something to look forward to.



Aurora underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment and was converted to an adult-only ship in April 2019. Credit: Shutterstock

White sand beaches and vibrant reefs come as standard in the Caribbean.

Bottom line? Whether you’re eyeing up a Caribbean cruise, which comes with the guarantee of tropical heat and sunshine or want to explore Europe, it’s time to get booking. We all need something to look forward to during these tough times and a cruise is always the answer.



