Paul Ludlow appointed as president of Carnival UK
President of P&O Cruises, Paul Ludlow, has been named president of Carnival UK in a new consolidated position
In Ludlow’s new position, which begins today (June 1), he will assume all commercial and operational responsibility for Carnival UK which includes P&O Cruises and Cunard globally.
New Cunard president Katie McAlister, who joins the company in August, will report to Ludlow.
As part of the leadership change, Sture Myrmell will be leaving the business after a long and illustrious career with the company.
Commenting on the news, Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corporation and plc president, chief executive and chief climate officer, said: “Paul is a 21-year veteran of the company with far-reaching experience across every commercial department and multiple brands in our portfolio of world-class cruise lines.
“That deep expertise, coupled with Paul’s proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice to support our entire UK organisation and to drive our return to strong profitability.”
Weinstein added: “I would also like to thank Sture for 30 years of dedicated service. From his start in our company as an officer aboard Cunard, to becoming president of P&O Cruises Australia, to coming full circle and ultimately leading Carnival UK including the venerable Cunard brand, Sture’s dedication and contributions to our company have been significant. We wish him well.”
Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands. P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays.
“Aligned with global talent including Gary Barlow and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as credible, authentic partnerships such as the recent BAFTA Television Awards sponsorship, the future of the brand could not be brighter.
“Next year will be a momentous one for Cunard with the arrival of our new ship and our fourth Queen, Queen Anne, which will once again shine the spotlight on this exceptional brand with its rich legacy. I am confident that the arrival of Katie McAlister to lead the Cunard team will build on the demand for Cunard voyages in the UK and across the world.”
Oceania Cruises launches new ship Vista in Valletta
Everything you need to know about Seabourn Venture, Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition vessel
Ahoy there, America: Marella Cruises offers breath taking all-inclusive cruises in the USA
Sailings from £899 per person*: spring is in the air with Marella Cruises
Amazing new onboard excitement with Princess Cruises – British style
Competition: Win a seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise for two aboard Celestyal Journey
Holland America Line launches two new world cruises for 2025
Chelsea Flower Show 2023: Green goddess
New 'Civil War Battlefields' cruise announced by American Cruise Lines
Winds of change: how big cruise ships could use futuristic sails to save fuel
Caribbean
- 14 nights, departs on the 25 Nov 2023
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Bridgetown, Tortola, La Romana, + 7 more
Mediterranean
- 14 nights, departs on the 06 Aug 2023
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Southampton, La Coruña, Valencia, + 5 more
Canary Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 05 Oct 2024
- P&O Cruises, Ventura
- Southampton, Funchal, Madeira, Santa Cruz de La Palma, + 6 more
Sydney to Singapore
- 24 nights, departs on the 22 Feb 2024
- P&O Cruises, Arcadia
- Sydney, New South Wales, Sydney, New South Wales, Brisbane, Queensland, + 9 more
Canary Islands
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Dec 2024
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Fuerteventura, + 3 more