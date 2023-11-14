Wave Awards 2023: Cruise Mummy named favourite cruise blogger
The winners of the Wave Awards were announced last night at The Dorchester
Jenni Fielding – better known by her online pseudonym Cruise Mummy – was named favourite cruise blogger at the 2023 Wave Awards, where companies and individuals from across the cruise and travel sector were hailed for their achievements throughout the year.
“It's just amazing,” Fielding said. “It's so unexpected and I am genuinely speechless. [This award] means so much to me, and even more so because it is voted for by the public and my audience, which is incredible.”
During the glittering ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London, comedian and TV personality Joel Dommett handed out a total of 38 awards to bloggers, cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel agents.
Described as the “Oscars of the cruise industry”, the Wave Awards – now in its ninth year – is the UK cruise industry’s premier accolade ceremony, with both travel industry experts and the general public deciding the rightful winners.
As voted for by World of Cruising readers, P&O Cruises was named Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, with Cunard picking up the gongs for Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line and the new award Best Wellness and Enrichment.
“We are over the moon, these awards are the ones which really matter to us, and it shows our guests care for our brand and the messages we are sharing is really getting through,” said Cunard senior vice president Angus Struthers.
The biggest winners of the night, however, were Riviera Travel, who was not only named Favourite River Cruise Line, Best for Solo Travellers and Best Escorted and Specialist Tour Operator but also scooped the coveted Grand Prix award, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond in travel.
“It feels absolutely incredible,” said Riviera's head of commercial partnerships, Vicky Billing. “It means the to world to us, we work so hard, and we want to always do the best for our customers, so winning this means so much to the team.”
The Favourite Specialist Cruise Line award was handed to Viking Cruises, with Greece being crowned Favourite Cruise Destination.
Elsewhere, Bolsover Cruise Club were crowned Favourite Cruise Travel Agent. “We are so proud of the team at Bolsover for winning this award, it's really for them,” said the agency's chief operating officer, Katie Wilson.
“For us, an award like this is so important because it is voted for by our customers, which is why we do what we do. It feels amazing to be back at the awards, it's so great to see everyone.”
MSC Cruises confirms order for two more LNG ships
What kind of food is on a cruise ship? Everything you need to know about luxury dining with Seabourn
Celebrity Cruises reveals name of new Edge-class ship
Norwegian Aqua to feature world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide
Azamara launches ‘Work & Wander’ package for digital nomads
Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on why the future is luxe
Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards
Cunard to launch Queen Anne in six months
Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean
Follow us on socials
Enchanting Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Sep 2024
- AmaWaterways, AmaLucia
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 8 more
Rhine Metropolises
- 5 nights, departs on the 29 Mar 2024
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA BRAVA
- Cologne, Willemstad, Antwerp, + 3 more
Rhine Metropolises
- 5 nights, departs on the 24 Mar 2024
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA BRAVA
- Cologne, Willemstad, Antwerp, + 3 more
Rhine Enchanting Christmas Markets
- 5 nights, departs on the 08 Dec 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA SILVA
- Cologne, Rüdesheim am Rhein, Speyer, + 4 more
Rhine Enchanting Christmas Markets
- 5 nights, departs on the 03 Dec 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA SILVA
- Cologne, Rüdesheim am Rhein, Speyer, + 4 more