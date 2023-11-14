The 2023 Wave Awards were once again a huge success. Credit: AG Studios

Wave Awards 2023: Cruise Mummy named favourite cruise blogger The winners of the Wave Awards were announced last night at The Dorchester

Jenni Fielding – better known by her online pseudonym Cruise Mummy – was named favourite cruise blogger at the 2023 Wave Awards, where companies and individuals from across the cruise and travel sector were hailed for their achievements throughout the year.



“It's just amazing,” Fielding said. “It's so unexpected and I am genuinely speechless. [This award] means so much to me, and even more so because it is voted for by the public and my audience, which is incredible.”



During the glittering ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London, comedian and TV personality Joel Dommett handed out a total of 38 awards to bloggers, cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel agents.

Comedian and TV personality Joel Dommett presented the 2023 Wave Awards. Credit: AG Studios

Described as the “Oscars of the cruise industry”, the Wave Awards – now in its ninth year – is the UK cruise industry’s premier accolade ceremony, with both travel industry experts and the general public deciding the rightful winners. As voted for by World of Cruising readers, P&O Cruises was named Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, with Cunard picking up the gongs for Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line and the new award Best Wellness and Enrichment. “We are over the moon, these awards are the ones which really matter to us, and it shows our guests care for our brand and the messages we are sharing is really getting through,” said Cunard senior vice president Angus Struthers.

Wave Awards 2023: an evening full of entertainment and glamour. Credit: AG Studios

The biggest winners of the night, however, were Riviera Travel, who was not only named Favourite River Cruise Line, Best for Solo Travellers and Best Escorted and Specialist Tour Operator but also scooped the coveted Grand Prix award, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond in travel. “It feels absolutely incredible,” said Riviera's head of commercial partnerships, Vicky Billing. “It means the to world to us, we work so hard, and we want to always do the best for our customers, so winning this means so much to the team.” The Favourite Specialist Cruise Line award was handed to Viking Cruises, with Greece being crowned Favourite Cruise Destination.

Real Response media CEO Chris Pitchford at the ninth annual Wave Award, held on 13th November. Credit: AG Studios

Elsewhere, Bolsover Cruise Club were crowned Favourite Cruise Travel Agent. “We are so proud of the team at Bolsover for winning this award, it's really for them,” said the agency's chief operating officer, Katie Wilson. “For us, an award like this is so important because it is voted for by our customers, which is why we do what we do. It feels amazing to be back at the awards, it's so great to see everyone.”

