Cruise news / Join Gary Barlow for a night you'll never forget with P&O Cruises
Credit: P&O Cruises

Join Gary Barlow for a night you'll never forget with P&O Cruises

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

P&O Cruises is inviting guests to join Gary Barlow onboard Arvia and Iona for a night of exclusive performances.

Gary Barlow will be onboard P&O Cruises' Arvia and Iona this year for a host of exclusive performances.

This exciting news follows sell-out concerts by the singer in 2022 onboard Iona.

Gary will appear on the 'Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands' cruise onboard Iona (G307), departing Southampton on 18 March 2023.

The star will also perform on the 'Mediterranean' cruise itinerary on P&O Cruises' newest ship in the fleet Arvia (K309), also departing from Southampton on 30 April 2023.

Raffle tickets to Gary's exclusive shows onboard both ships can be bought for £10 per person onboard and spaces are limited.

Gary Barlow cruise performance

Gary will perform two exclusive shows on each cruise.

All proceedings from ticket sales for the shows will be donated to Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gary Barlow commented: “Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures.

After some incredible shows with P&O Cruises last year, I can’t wait to perform on Arvia and Iona in 2023 and pass these experiences on to all the guests.”

Gary Barlow has a longstanding relationship with P&O Cruises. Credit: P&O Cruises

Gary Barlow and P&O Cruises

The singer has a longstanding relationship with P&O Cruises, as the music director of adults-only The 710 Club onboard Arvia and Iona.

The 710 Club is crafted to Gary's vision and hosts a range of late-night performances to appeal to British music lovers.

What's more, the club is known to offer up-and-coming musicians their big break.

Gary Barlow has a very successful music career himself, winning eight BRIT Awards and selling over 45 million records as part of the group Take That.

Iona is both big and impressive with its two-level SkyDome. Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises itineraries

The first cruise that Gary Barlow will perform onboard is the 'Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands' itinerary spanning 14 nights.

This cruise is is a roundtrip from Southampton onboard Iona and visits Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzerote, Seville and Lisbon.

P&O Cruises food hero José Pizarro will also join guests onboard.

The second itinerary which Gary will be joining is the 14 night 'Mediterranean' itinerary.

This itinerary is also a roundtrip from Southampton and calls in at La Coruña, Mallorca, Florence/Pisa, Marseilles, Barcelona and Seville.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a recent Journalism graduate who has been working in the cruise industry for just over a year.

She has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising where she can admire wildlife and impressive landscapes.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

View Lucy's profile chevron_right
