Gary Barlow attends UK premiere of Take That show onboard Arvia
The UK premiere of Greatest Days was staged onboard Arvia over the bank holiday, with Gary Barlow in attendance. Credit: P&O Cruises

Gary Barlow attends UK premiere of Take That show onboard Arvia

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

The UK premiere of Greatest Days, the Official Take That Musical by Tim Firth, took place onboard Arvia, P&O Cruises’ newest ship, on Sunday, April 30

Take That frontman Gary Barlow, who is the music director for P&O Cruises, attended the performance in Arvia’s Headliners Theatre together with around 200 travel agents

Greatest Days follows a group of girls who reunite after 25 years apart and try to fulfill their dream of meeting the boy band whose music became the soundtrack to their lives, and features songs such as Never Forget, Back for Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine and Rule the World.

Take That said: “Greatest Days talks about friendship, love, and life and it was fantastic to see the extremely talented P&O Cruises cast bring the characters and songs to life and make today’s performance so special. It’s a standing ovation from us every time.”

The first public performance of the show came ahead of Take That’s performance at the King’s coronation concert next Sunday (May 7).

A story about friendship that inspired Greatest Days, The Official Take That Musical. Credit: P&O Cruises

Take That's appearance on the bill is a mark of the warm relationship that Britain’s most successful ever boy band have established with the royal family.

As supporters of The Prince's Trust, the group has regularly appeared at the Royal Variety Performance, while frontman Gary Barlow curated 2012’s Diamond Jubilee concert for the late Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen from Take That said in a statement: “This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on! A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle, and the celebration of a new king. We can’t wait.”

