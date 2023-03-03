Nicole Scherzinger named godmother of P&O Cruises’ Arvia
Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger has been unveiled as the godmother of P&O Cruises' newest ship Arvia
The ship is due to be christened in Barbados on March 16, with the beachside ceremony broadcast live on YouTube at 7pm.
Scherzinger will also create “spectacular music and dance extravagansas” for P&O Cruises as part of an exclusive entertainment partnership.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “As a global superstar Nicole is well placed to create contemporary and breath-taking late-night shows which will be performed in SkyDome on our two newest ships Iona and Arvia.
“We could not be more thrilled that she has agreed to be Arvia’s ‘godmother’ and will be with us on March 16 when Arvia is officially named in the Caribbean. The ceremony will be broadcast live and will include a performance from Olly Murs as well as Nicole’s striking show finale."
He added: “Through her many appearances on some of the UK’s best-loved shows Nicole has won the hearts of the British public. She really is the epitome of zest for life and as a critically-acclaimed talent she joins a line-up of world-famous godmothers and partners for P&O Cruises.
“Her involvement reflects everything which P&O Cruises stands for – a modern, forward-thinking holiday company which has always excelled in the levels of cutting-edge entertainment we provide."
Scherzinger said: “This is an extraordinary and special opportunity for me to create a visual and musical feast for people to immerse themselves in, with the sea as their backdrop, giving them something to truly remember.
"I want to create an experience to remember for the audiences of Iona and Arvia and I am delighted to become part of the P&O Cruises family.
“I have always felt as though I am an honorary Brit and to be asked to name Arvia in Barbados really is the icing on the cake and I cannot wait to perform my godmother duties in the most beautiful of Caribbean locations.”
Arvia launched in late December 2022 in Southampton, before heading to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year. She is currently sailing in the Caribbean.
The 185,000-tonne, 345m-long Excel-class ship is P&O Cruises' second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas, the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology to date, and the second largest ship ever built for UK cruisers.
