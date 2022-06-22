Menu

Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises set to launch escape room experience onboard new ship Arvia The British cruise line has released new behind-the-scenes footage to showcase Mission Control, their first-ever escape room which will be exclusive to Arvia.

Guests aboard the upcoming P&O Cruises vessel Arvia will get to experience this immersive game from December 2022, when she departs for her maiden voyage in the Canary Islands. The promotional footage shows guests can expect a unique combination of an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story. Aiming to entertain a wide audience, Mission Control will offer two one-hour experiences. One will be a family-friendly adventure for all ages with the other designed to engage adults, though both situations take place onboard the fictional submarine Arvia II.

Guests will board this set in groups of up to 10 to form a team of underwater detectives and marine biologists, taking on the various challenges the game provides. The ‘crew’ will be guided by Dr Melissa Ryan – a virtual character played by Agness Nyama- providing hints and tips throughout their mission. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about P&O Cruises - Through the use of 3D technology, guests can expect to come across realistic ocean canyons, encounter sunken cities, and all manner of sea creatures.

3D technology will be used onboard the escape room. Credit: P&O Cruises

These visuals will be enhanced by an immersive 3D surround sound, along with motion simulation and interactive consoles to complete the setup. To achieve this, the cruise firm partnered with developers at Tennagels, a visionary Düsseldorf-based technology company. - READ MORE: What's onboard P&O's Arvia? - In studying the controls and technological functions of a real submarine and then building these into Arvia II, the company has attempted to create an authentic story for cruise-goers. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We wanted to create something brand new and we believe this is the first of its kind in the world.

Across the entire ship, P&O Cruises aim to impress. Credit: P&O Cruises

“Our technology partner specialises in things that have never been done before, so boarding Arvia II is guaranteed to wow our guests and be like being in the biggest blockbuster movie. “The unique environmental experience will also leave guests with a greater awareness of the need to protect our fragile marine ecosystems.” - READ MORE: Discover P&O Cruises summer 2024 itineraries - Mission Control will not be the only innovative entertainment available on P&O’s newest cruise ship. Those aboard can expect to enjoy Altitude Minigolf- a tropical island-themed adventure, revisit classic movies in Arvia’s SkyDome or watch a host of performances in the Headliner’s Theatre. Arvia will embark on her maiden voyage from Southampton to the Canary Islands departing 9 December 2022 for 14 nights from £1,299pp – and will call at Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon. The promotional video can be seen here.