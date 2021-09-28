P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises: First look at new retractable roof SkyDome onboard Arvia P&O Cruises has released SkyDome's first-look video onboard Arvia, which is set to arrive in December 2022.

P&O Cruises new SkyDome has been unveiled in a video released by the line, an amazing feature onboard new ship Arvia. The retractable roof has been designed to maximise time in the sunshine in the multiple warm climates Arvia will visit, the line will be commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter. Each aspect of Arvia has been crafted to bring guests closer to the sea, sky and shore.

The 5,200 passenger vessel will cruise from the homeport of Barbados and Antigua from January to March 2023. The SkyDome originated onboard Iona, which launched in May 2021, with Arvia set to feature the first version of the SkyDome with a retractable roof.

The SkyDome is transformed by night into an entertainment hub. Credit: P&O Cruises

Arvia's retractable roof SkyDome is a relaxed pool environment during the daytime, being transformed by night into an entertainment hub. Entertainment includes live music, spectacular production shows, DJ sets and blockbuster movies outdoors on SeaScreen. Arvia also boasts a glamourous swim-up bar, meaning you will never be without your favourite drink in hand. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Sail Maiden Voyages in the Caribbean - The SkyDome measures an impressive 40.96m by 34.24m and was designed by Martin Francis, with the engineering works being completed by Eckersley O'Callaghan, who also worked on the Bulgari Glass House in Italy. Moreover, Arvia runs off of liquified natural gas, the cleanest, most efficient ship fuel system yet, like her sister-ship Iona, marking the line's second cruise ship to be powered this way. Watch the SkyDome first-look video here.

Barbados, Arvia ensures that you soak up all the sun that the Caribbean has to offer. Credit: Shutterstock

Destinations visited by Arvia Arvia ensures that you soak up all the sun that the Caribbean has to offer, with a host of exciting itineraries and eight islands to explore, escape the winter blues and explore the Caribbean. Itineraries offered by Arvia include the opportunity to explore eight of the regions amazing islands, Antigua, Barbados, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Martinique, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Maarten. Delve into these different locations by hiking rainforest trails, exploring underground caves, discovering rum, diving into fresh catches and admiring the historic architecture. Alternatively, if your main priority is to relax, sit back and lose yourself on a spotless white Caribbean beach and indulge in local food and drink. Cruises range from seven to 22 nights so you can deep dive into the Caribbean culture or simply get a taste.

Entertainment onboard Arvia As well as the whole host of entertainment the SkyDome offers, with the SeaScreen showing a variety of films, Arvia features many other ways to keep yourself entertained. Aerialists in the Grand Atrium will catch your attention as well as fabulous family shows in the two-tier headlines' theatre and SkyDome. The line also offers activities to get your adrenaline pumping, with the altitude skywalk, a high rope experience set to test your sense of adventure. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Feature First-Ever 'High Ropes Experience at Sea' - Altitude minigolf offers a more relaxed form of entertainment, with a tropical theme and nine holes, you can challenge yourself here during the day or night. Shopping at sea is easy onboard Arvia, with the avenue, on deck 8 featuring more than 1,300sqm of shops and boutiques selling everything from premium beauty, fashion and technology. Put wellness at the forefront with oasis spa and health club, which features a variety of massages and steam rooms for you to really unwind in.

Be spoilt for choice onboard and have the opportunity to indulge in varying cuisines. Credit: P&O cruises

Dining and bars on offer onboard Arvia Be spoilt for choice onboard and have the opportunity to indulge in varying cuisines. In addition to favourites across the fleet, there are also new additions. Green & Co features fresh flavours of fish, plant-based dishes and sushi. You can sit back and watch the sushi chefs at work before your very eyes before sampling their creations. 6th Street Diner is a classic all-American eatery, which is the perfect casual dining experience to share laughs with family and friends. The modern-retro seating area makes you feel transported to the USA.