Princess Cruises offers first authentic gelato experience at sea

Authentic Italian gelato has come onboard Princess Cruises this summer and, unless you’re headed to Italy, chances are you won’t be able to experience gelato of this quality anywhere else.

Princess’s seafaring gelato shops have been designated as ‘Ospitalia Italiana’ – which is basically an official stamp of approval from the Italian government certifying that their gelato is authentic (and tasty).

Pastry chef, Eric Le Rouzic – who trained at Gelato Carpigiani University in Bologna and the Gelato Comprital Atheneum in Milan – makes his handcrafted gelato using only top-of-line equipment and the freshest of ingredients, all sourced straight from Italy.



The new gelato is not only certifiably delicious: it also captures Princess Cruises’ passion for providing travellers with authentic cultural experiences.

