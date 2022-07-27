Set sail with Gary Barlow
Beg, borrow or steal a ticket to see Take That singer Gary Barlow perform at sea in the Headliner’s Theatre on-board P&O’s Iona this autumn.
Gary, who is music director of the ship’s The 710 Club, will be doing two live charity shows – on the ‘Spain and Portugal’ cruise that departs from Southampton on October 29, 2022 and also on the ‘Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands’ cruise, departing from Southampton on November 12, 2022.
All proceeds from the ticket sales for the shows will be donated to Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust. Raffle tickets to Gary’s exclusive shows can be bought for £10 per person onboard and spaces are limited.
"One thing I love is making memories," said Gary, "and I think music does that extremely well. I look forward to joining guests on board Iona later this year to create some truly special holiday memories."
"It is a real delight to welcome Gary back on Iona for what will be extraordinary performances," said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow. "His love of music will provide guests on board with a unique night of world-class entertainment fused with an amazing travel experience."
Expect a great show from the man who has become one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers with eight BRIT Awards and numerous gold records to his name.
