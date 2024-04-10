Guests onboard Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship SH Diana were among the first to witness the 2024 total eclipse of the sun

Sailing down the Gulf of California, guests onboard Swan Hellenic's SH Diana witnessed the total eclipse, with the line stating the guests "were quite possibly the first people in the world to see it".

Paul D. Maley, from NASA Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society, was onboard the cruise to offer insights to guests as well as Dr. Michael Shara, from the American Museum of Natural History.

Maley commented: “What a fantastic experience! I’ve now been privileged to see 84 eclipses of the sun, but this one was by far the longest and most awesome. Experiencing it from the sea put it in a class of its own!”

The eclipse occurred on the seventh day of an eight-night cultural expedition cruise from Acapulco to La Paz.

