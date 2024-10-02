SS United States has been in need of restoration or repurposing since the 1980s, but that time may never come. Credit: Reddit

The Rumour Mill: The deal is done. SS United States will sink. Gossip surrounds recent court rulings regarding the fate of SS United States. Both the ship’s conservation group and Florida’s Okaloosa County have signed a contract to reef the iconic cruise liner, but politics are at play. So – is SS United States doomed? All evidence says yes. It’s just a matter of time



In a recent ruling, Judge Thomas J. McGonigle denied an extension for the SS United States to remain at its pier in Philadelphia. This decision, handed down after months of deliberation, stated that the ship should have been relocated by September 12. As the cruise liner is still on site, there’s no hope for the SS United States Conservancy’s goal of preserving the Blue-Riband vessel. The end is in sight, and it’s a watery one.



American historical hypocrisy at its finest - SS United States Globally, the response has been one of mixed emotions. Maritime enthusiasts mourn the loss of an opportunity to see this piece of history preserved as a floating museum. Meanwhile, environmentalists have raised concerns about the ship’s future, particularly its new destiny beneath the waves as a reef. While many feel the court’s ruling is harsh, others believe it was inevitable, given the long-standing financial struggles tied to the ship’s upkeep. The outcome is a sharp shift from the conservancy’s once-hopeful outlook on restoring the vessel to her former glory as a cruise liner. And if their tone has suddenly changed, as demonstrated by recent email communications, then it’s clearly all over behind those closed doors.



Perhaps that mission was always a pipe dream, but you can’t blame the SSUSC for trying. However, after almost six decades of non-activity, others proclaim that it’s time to call it quits. With a signed reefing contract with Okaloosa County looming, and borrowed time running out, it seems that SS United States will soon be moved from Philadelphia’s Pier 82 and scuttled as a diving attraction. We just need to wait for Florida’s hurricane season to pass first.



Okaloosa County plans to sink the SS United States as an artificial reef. Credit: Adobe

Florida's vote: Buy and sink the SS United States One of the most significant post-ruling developments comes from Florida. Okaloosa's recent decision to purchase the SS United States and repurpose her into an artificial reef has been stalled and – dare we say – sabotaged by Penn Warehousing (more on them in a bit), but is now a confirmed reality. With the state voting overwhelmingly in favour of acquiring the ship for $10.1 million, alongside the cost of moving her to Okaloosa for scuttling, plans are now in motion to sink her off the coast - attracting marine life and tourists alike.



For Florida, this decision has a dual benefit. The sunken ship will create a unique underwater ecosystem, while gaining prominence as a diving destination. Okaloosa County hopes this decision will drive tourism and generate revenue for the state, which struggles to pull in profit from the tourism industry; mainly because there’s nothing there. That’s set to change.



However, this plan has sparked controversy. Many argue that such action makes the SS United States accessible only to an elite few; mainly those who can afford the equipment and training required to dive to the depths where she will rest. While the income generated from divers and eco-tourists will likely benefit Florida’s economy, there is a sense of sadness among those who had hoped to see the ship restored for all to enjoy. What was once a symbol of American ingenuity, freedom and achievement is now destined to become an exclusive attraction, far from the reach of casual visitors. The SS United States, once a symbol of open waters and freedom, will therefore only be enjoyed by those who can foot the cost to explore her in the depths. This exclusivity has been met with criticism. The decision to sink her has highlighted the tension between economic incentives and the desire for cultural preservation. But then, reality always wins – and that usually comes down to financial short cuts. Once again, she’s going under, whether we like it or not.

The fate of SS United States now rests within the courtroom, but it doesn't sound good. Credit: Shutterstock/RRM

Penn Warehousing vs SS United States Conservancy The complicated legal and political battle between Penn Warehousing and the SS United States Conservancy has only exacerbated tensions surrounding the ship’s fate.



It's also been a murky rumour mill. Penn Warehousing’s attempts to block the SS United States Conservancy from selling the ship to Florida have raised significant concerns about their intentions. The conflict stems from a protracted legal battle, where Penn Warehousing dramatically and illegally increased docking fees and eventually terminated the Conservancy's lease, triggering a clearly preconceived eviction order.



The court originally ruled against Penn Warehousing’s underhanded rent increase, but also stated the ship must find elsewhere to dock. Although the Conservancy didn’t need to meet Penn Warehousing’s backdated rental demands, it would still have to relocate at vast expense. Raising the funds didn’t prove difficult, but finding a new home has proven impossible – not even the Navy could help (or simply didn’t want to).

The SS United States is to be evicted from her dock of 28 years. She had until September 2024 to find a new home. Credit: Wikicommons

However, when Okaloosa County, Florida, expressed interest in acquiring the ship to transform her into an artificial reef, Penn Warehousing allegedly interfered by demanding $3 million from both the Conservancy and Okaloosa County, essentially stalling the deal.

Penn Warehousing appears to be positioning itself to force the Conservancy into default, potentially allowing them to seize and sell the ship themselves for profit, even though they do not own it. Their actions, which included attempting to broker their own sale of the ship, suggest a strategy to capitalize on the ship’s value amid a backdrop of unpaid fees and strained negotiations. Mediation is still ongoing, and while ownership of this iconic vessel remains uncertain, her fate seems inevitable. The ocean floor awaits. The political ramifications of this ruling extends beyond the ship itself. For Philadelphia, losing the SS United States means the city forfeits a potential historical attraction that could have drawn tourists and dollars. Mind you, after 30 years in the city, Philadelphia’s council would have done something with the ship by now - surely...



Meanwhile, Florida’s acquisition of the ship has been viewed by some as a shrewd political move, aligning the state with environmental and tourism interests while also preserving a piece of history. Albeit in a submerged form.



This conflict between individuals, businesses and states highlights the complex web of financial, environmental, and political factors that have shaped the ship’s journey over the past few decades. Journey’s end is in sight.



Once the holder of the Blue Riband as the world's fastest cruise liner, the SS United States was the glory of the Atlantic. Credit: SSUSC

An ignoble end for a legendary cruise liner For many, the decision to reef the SS United States feels like a tragic end for such an important part of maritime history. The ship, once the pride of American innovation and the fastest ocean liner in the world, is destined to lurk beneath the waves until time’s onward march reduces her to rusty sludge. While this outcome is preferable to scrapping the ship entirely, it still marks a somber conclusion to decades of efforts to restore her. The SS United States Conservancy, which once held high hopes of reviving the ship, has had to adjust its tone, now promoting the idea of a land-based museum that could house artefacts and memories of the ship, even as her physical body is consigned to the sea. It’s a far cry from their once-trumpeted dream of a re-established cruise liner; something even NCL once got involved with. Crystal Cruises attempted to revive the ship back in 2016, yet to no avail. This shift in tone marks a stark departure from the conservancy’s initial goal of preserving the ship as a floating monument. Financial realities, coupled with the lack of viable investors, have forced the organisation to concede that keeping the vessel afloat is no longer feasible. While many supporters agree that reefing is a better alternative than the breakers, there remains a deep sense of loss among those who recognise the ship’s historical significance.



The SS United States has basically been homeless and useless since 1969. Credit: Picryl

Is There Hope for the SS United States? No. Not really. As plans move forward to sink the SS United States, keyboard warriors and ill-informed surrealists push the notion that a last-minute saviour will emerge, Clint Eastwood style. Sadly, with the tone change broadcast by the ship’s Conservancy group, it’s now about preserving a legacy, rather than the ship herself.



While the conservancy continues to push for the establishment of a land-based museum, the chances of restoring the ship to her former glory are all but gone. The reefing project will proceed, cementing the ship’s fate beneath the ocean's surface. However, hope lingers in the form of potential legacy projects. Artifacts, memorabilia, and stories from the SS United States can still be preserved and shared with the public. Though the ship herself may be inaccessible to all but a few, her legacy will live on in new forms, reminding future generations of the liner that once symbolised American excellence on the high seas.



Even if it’s that most American of ideals – money, corruption and legalities – that has sent North America’s finest ship into the briny deep. Tell that to your children when they ask questions from within the new proposed museum. It's not a case of celebrating days gone by, but remembering that the U.S.A doesn't always look after its' own.

The SS United States will soon be consigned to history - and the bottom of the sea. Credit: SSUSC

