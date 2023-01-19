Menu

Star on board: Ainsley Harriott Join the TV chef on a culinary cruise this autumn and discover what he’ll be eating on board and why he gets recognised from Hong Kong to Wandsworth…

Have you been on a cruise before?

I’ve only been on a cruise once before. It was a cricket-themed tour of the West Indies where we visited some of the islands and watched some test matches.



It was great fun, but quite a while ago, so I’m really looking forward to a new adventure on Sky Princess.



What are you planning to do on your Princess Cruises’ ‘Culinary Stars’ cruise?

I’m doing a couple of cooking demos in the main theatre, which looks very impressive. Everyone tells me I’m going to love the whole cruising experience, so I can’t wait!



What do you think cruises are so popular?

It’s fascinating to visit new places, but we don’t always want to commit our entire holiday to one destination – so my ideal cruise would make stops at a number of interesting destinations with the relaxing part reserved for the time onboard.

Princess Cruises’ first Sphere-class ship will be called Sun Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Who would be your ideal cruise travelling companion?

Surely everyone chooses their partner when answering this question, don’t they? You’d have to be pretty brave to pick someone else!



Do you get recognised when you travel?

Yes, I do. My programmes are shown all over the world, so I’m just as likely to be asked for a selfie in Hong Kong as I am in Wandsworth.



Are you good at packing for a cruise?

I look at it as just like packing for any other holiday where I’d say the most common mistake is to try to cover every possible eventuality – meaning you end up packing your entire wardrobe, plus raincoat, snowshoes, sun visor and mittens. Keep it simple – there will be shops.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Princess Cruises Search cruises

What do you like to eat and drink at sea?

Well, apart from being extra careful that my peas don’t roll off the plate with the swell of the sea, I’ll be eating and drinking in the same way I usually do – only more so, probably!



What’s your top travel tip?

As mentioned before – don’t overpack! You can always borrow that charger you’ve forgotten ... Where are you planning to travel in 2023?

Aside from Spain and France for the Culinary Stars cruise - I’m just back from a family anniversary in Mexico and will probably be doing some filming abroad. Not sure where yet though.

Ainsley has recently returned from a family holiday in Mexico. Credit: Shutterstock

Get on board

A six-night ‘Culinary Stars’ cruise with Princess Cruises from Southampton to Spain and France with Ainsley Harriott, Si King and Jean-Christophe Novelli, departs September 16, 2023, from £699 per person.

