Cruise news / TUI River Cruises reveals new venues onboard TUI Al Horeya
TUI Al Horeya will feature five new venues. Credit: TUI River Cruises

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

TUI Al Horeya will feature five new venues – including the line's first multi-functional top deck dining

TUI River Cruises has revealed the new venues onboard the fully refurbished ship, launching November 7.

TUI Al Horeya's top deck will be home to the line's first swimming pool and two hot tubs as well as serving small-bites to eat – including an afternoon tea.

In the evening, the top deck will turn into an al fresco dining space, Felucca, which serves locally inspired cuisine. This is a reservation only space with a capacity of 30 guests.

The new main restaurant, Lazeeza, will sit 141 guests, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is also where the Egyptian-themed gala dinner will take place.

The new main restaurant, Lazeeza, will sit 141 guests. Credit: TUI River Cruises

Traditional Egyptian entertainment, live quizzes, music and film showings will take place in The Observatory.

The final new space revealed is the wellness area, which will include massage rooms and an exercise area.

TUI River Cruises head Katy Berzins says: "We’re so excited that TUI River Cruises will be revealing its fully refurbished ship this November.

"We have focused on TUI Al Horeya having quality venues, with flexibility in mind for all our customers. The design of each of these venues gives choice to our customers from the intimate Felucca dining space to the traditional Lazeeza main restaurant.

"We’ve gone from the European waterways of the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle and now our first North-African cruise ship down the Nile, which will offer our customers the chance to experience Egypt in a whole new light.

"Coupled with the option of TUI flying means that we can truly ensure a seamless end-to-end customer experience."

TUI Al Horeya is the line's first ship outside the European waterways.

TUI River Cruises reveals new venues onboard TUI Al Horeya
About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
