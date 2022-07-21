West End and Broadway star Elaine Paige to return to Seabourn Ovation
Luxury cruise line, Seabourn, has announced that the First Lady of Musical Theatre and godmother of Seabourn Ovation will be reuniting with her ship for an evening of memories in conversation about her illustrious career.
Musical theatre star Elaine Paige christened Seabourn Ovation at a glamorous naming ceremony in Valletta, Malta, in 2018. Fast forward four years and the award-winning queen of musical theatre is to be reunited with her ship this October.
The singing sensation, who received her OBE from Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to musical theatre in 1995, will host ‘An evening of memories in conversation about her illustrious career’ during a seven-night ‘Mediterranean Gems’ voyage departing October 22, 2022.
Elaine said: “As Godmother, I’m so looking forward to being aboard Ovation once again. I have not seen this magnificent ship since I christened her in Malta in 2018.
“This time, from the wonderful Grand Salon Theatre on board, I will share memories from my life that has been filled with music, both on stage and off, and tell fascinating anecdotes of the people I’ve met from Presidents and Royalty to those behind-the-scenes that make theatre tick.
“And to quote the great Cole Porter ‘There’s no cure like travel, to help you unravel the worries of living today!’ I can’t wait to ‘sea’ you all soon!”
-READ MORE: Soprano Sarah Brightman to appear on Seabourn Encore -
The actress, singer and broadcaster made her West End debut in Hair in 1968 and won an Olivier award for her role in Evita in 1978 which she originated along with the parts of Grizabella in Cats and Florence in Chess.
Elaine sang with Barbara Dickson on I Know Him So Well, which was No 1 for four weeks in 1985 and remains the UK’s biggest-selling single by a female duo. She has also become a hugely popular radio presenter and has been presenting the Elaine Paige On Sunday show on BBC Radio 2 since September 2005.
As well as enjoying an evening in conversation with Elaine Paige, passengers onboard Seabourn Ovation’s Mediterranean Gems voyage can look forward to exploring Livorno, gateway to the Renaissance treasures of Tuscany, the tiny French island of Corsica, the Spanish port of Palamos with its beaches and ancient remains, Palma, capital of the sunny Balearics, and more.
Seabourn’s seven-night ‘An evening of memories with Elaine Paige: In conversation about her illustrious career’ cruise departs from Civitavecchia (Rome) on October 22, 2022. Prices start from £3,499pp for a veranda suite including flights and transfers and a complimentary 2-category Veranda suite upgrade for bookings made by August 31, 2022. (www.seabourn.com).
America's Great River
- 14 nights, departs on the 30 Sept 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Mississippi
- New Orleans, Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Natchez, Mississippi, + 12 more
Rhine Getaway
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Nov 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Mani
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 8 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Hemming
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more
7 Night Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Jul 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Oasis of the Seas
- Cape Liberty, Bayonne, New Jersey, Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, + 2 more
Paris & the Heart of Normandy
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Fjorgyn
- Paris, Paris, La Roche-Guyon, + 7 more