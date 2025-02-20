The sponsorship will see Windstar become the venue’s ‘official cruise line’ and bring the small ship line brand exposure across the venue, so as to reach new potential travellers.



Visitors to the AEG owned O2’s newest Premium space, The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways, will see a Windstar ship model on display year-round.

As the third largest cruise market globally, the UK is a key growth focus for Windstar who recently unveiled a new series of three- to four-day cruises out of London via HMS Belfast that are slated to debut in summer 2026.