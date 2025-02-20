Windstar Cruises announces sponsorship deal with London’s O2 Arena
The small ship cruise line has agreed a sponsorship deal with the O2 Arena
The sponsorship will see Windstar become the venue’s ‘official cruise line’ and bring the small ship line brand exposure across the venue, so as to reach new potential travellers.
Visitors to the AEG owned O2’s newest Premium space, The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways, will see a Windstar ship model on display year-round.
As the third largest cruise market globally, the UK is a key growth focus for Windstar who recently unveiled a new series of three- to four-day cruises out of London via HMS Belfast that are slated to debut in summer 2026.
Windstar president Christopher Prelog said: “We are thrilled to be showcasing our brand in this iconic venue and to be reaching new prospective guests for Windstar.
“AEG, The O2, and Windstar are all leaders in their respective categories, and we feel this is a great first step in a meaningful and rich collaboration.”
Nathan Kosky, vice president at AEG Global Partnerships added: “We warmly welcome Windstar Cruises, our newest sponsor to The O2, as they explore new opportunities for their expansion.
"We look forward to working together to showcase their offering to the millions of fans who visit the venue every year.”
The news comes as Windstar gets ready to welcome a new ship, Star Seeker – the first of line's new Star class – in December 2025.
