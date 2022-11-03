Celebrity Apex to homeport in Southampton
Celebrity Cruises has announced that its second Edge-class ship, Celebrity Apex, will homeport in Southampton, UK for its entire 2024 season.
Apex, who will replace Celebrity Silhouette and feature the brand's signature Edge series magic carpet, will offer four- to-13-night sailings from May through November 2024.
Itineraries include a brand new 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise taking in Tromsø and Norway’s northernmost city, Honningsvåg - as well as voyages to Ibiza and the Mediterranean.
The line’s president and CEO Lisa Lutoff Perlo said: “This truly is an exciting moment for us. Having one of our award-winning Edge® Series ships sailing from Southampton will offer an experience like no other from the UK, connecting guests to the world around them through the innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces these celebrated ships are known for.
Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises’ vice president and managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), added: “The UK has always been integral to the success of our brand, and home-porting Celebrity Apex from Southampton underlines our commitment to this market and is testament to the strength of local consumer demand, supported by our formidable travel partners.
"There is huge appetite from UK guests who share our curiosity for people, places and cultures, and our passion for opening up the world through a love of travel. I’m looking forward to welcoming even more of our guests on board Celebrity Apex when she raises the bar for cruising from Southampton in 2024.”
