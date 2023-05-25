The ship also boasts eight bars and lounges; roomy sundecks with two pools and two Jacuzzis. So when you’re not island-hopping, you’ll get to enjoy plenty of time on the deck of the ship where you can take a dip in one of the pools to cool off or just enjoy reading a book or listening to music in the sun with a drink in hand.

On this newly-refurbished 1,260-passenger ship, you’ll find seven great restaurants that serve Mediterranean, European and Asian dishes, plus a cooking demonstration area and an exclusive Chef’s Table venue.

We’ve teamed up with Celestyal Cruises to offer you the chance to win two tickets to enjoy an ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise at a date of your choice in September or October 2023. The lucky winner and their companion will get to enjoy a seven-night Greek cruise on Celestyal Journey, sharing a double exterior cabin.

What could be more fun than a port-packed cruise around some of Greece’s most iconic islands including Mykonos, Santorini and Crete?

Finally, foodies are in for a very special cruise with the chance to enjoy some of the world’s best-loved Greek dishes including moussaka, mezze, swordfish and baklava, both on and off the ship.

And if you’ve always wanted to visit the legendary islands of Santorini and Mykonos, the good news is that you’ll get to stay overnight at both these buzzy destinations on this cruise, giving you more time to discover their unique charm once the sun goes down.

History fans are in for a treat with expertly guided visits to the grand Palace of Knossos in Crete and the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey.

Guests on this very special cruise will enjoy a journey that takes in some of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations plus the chance to delve into the fascinating culture and history of the region.

