The cruise line has announced that it will position Celestyal Discovery in the region alongside Celestyal Journey in the region from winter 2025

Celestyal to expand in the Arabian Gulf with a second ship

Celestyal is seeking to become well known for cruises in the Arabian Gulf, as it expands beyond its core Adriatic and Aegean offerings.

Its two 1,260 passenger ships, Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey, will offer Arabian Gulf sailings from next year.

Celestyal Discovery will operate rotating three- and four-night itineraries departing from Abu Dhabi from November to March.

Fares for the three-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise, to Doha (Qatar) and Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) start at £249 per person with prices for the four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise, to Fujairah (UAE), Muscat and Khasab in Oman starting from £569 per person.

The two itineraries can be combined into a seven-night 'Gulf Icons' sailing. Fares for this week-long cruise are priced from £569 per person.

