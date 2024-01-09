Cruise news / Celestyal announces year-round sailings and new Persian destinations
Celestyal Journey joined the line in September 2023. Credit: Celestyal

Celestyal announces year-round sailings and new Persian destinations

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Greek cruise line has unveiled a new Persian Gulf programme with seven-night sailings on Celestyal Journey from November 2024

Departing from Doha, Qatar, the week-long Desert Days cruises will call for the first time at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The first sailing departs on November 9, 2024 onboard the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, which joined the company’s fleet in September 2023.

After January 18, 2025, Celestyal will operate three, four, five and seven-night variations of the itinerary until April 2025.

Meanwhile sister ship Celestyal Discovery – which joins the fleet this year – will sail a ‘Three Continents’ cruise from November to March 2025, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.

Speaking on a media call on Tuesday (January 9),Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett, said it was natural for the Greek islands specialist cruise line which previously sailed from March to December to grow outside of Greece.

Haslett said: "We come into 2024 with a completely refreshed fleet, seven new countries and 12 new global ports, on top of our much-loved Greece and Eastern Mediterranean cruise programme.

“We are finding our sea legs on a more global stage. We know we do the Greek islands and Mediterranean like no other, but we have heard from our customers that they want more destinations, bigger itineraries, and a chance to discover more with Celestyal.

“The Persian Gulf cruises deliver this, with a homeport in Doha, stops at marquee destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, as well as more bespoke gems in Oman and the island of Sir Bani Yas. We are starting the year strong and intend to keep growing and delighting our customers across 2024.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Heraklion Region Photo

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 18 May 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
  • Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
  • Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
From

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 08 Jun 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
  • Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
From

Iconic Aegean, 4 Nights Cruise

  • 4 nights, departs on the 19 Nov 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
  • Kusadasi, Pátmos, Rhodes, + 4 more
From

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
  • Athens, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 4 more
From
View more