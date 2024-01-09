Celestyal announces year-round sailings and new Persian destinations
The Greek cruise line has unveiled a new Persian Gulf programme with seven-night sailings on Celestyal Journey from November 2024
Departing from Doha, Qatar, the week-long Desert Days cruises will call for the first time at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.
The first sailing departs on November 9, 2024 onboard the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, which joined the company’s fleet in September 2023.
After January 18, 2025, Celestyal will operate three, four, five and seven-night variations of the itinerary until April 2025.
Meanwhile sister ship Celestyal Discovery – which joins the fleet this year – will sail a ‘Three Continents’ cruise from November to March 2025, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.
Speaking on a media call on Tuesday (January 9),Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett, said it was natural for the Greek islands specialist cruise line which previously sailed from March to December to grow outside of Greece.
Haslett said: "We come into 2024 with a completely refreshed fleet, seven new countries and 12 new global ports, on top of our much-loved Greece and Eastern Mediterranean cruise programme.
“We are finding our sea legs on a more global stage. We know we do the Greek islands and Mediterranean like no other, but we have heard from our customers that they want more destinations, bigger itineraries, and a chance to discover more with Celestyal.
“The Persian Gulf cruises deliver this, with a homeport in Doha, stops at marquee destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, as well as more bespoke gems in Oman and the island of Sir Bani Yas. We are starting the year strong and intend to keep growing and delighting our customers across 2024.”
Cunard to extend partnership with Michel Roux Jnr
Windstar to feature on Cruising with Susan Calman
Our columnist, Edwina Lonsdale, on why cruise ports should be open for business
Masterchef’s John Torode announced for Princess Cruises’ Good Food Show at Sea
Riverside Luxury Cruises to launch third ship in March
CLIA forum 2023: "Cruise must avoid bloodbath pricing war"
Riviera Travel to give away £1million in gifts
Princess Cruises unveils captains for Star Princess
Star on board: Rebecca Adlington, OBE
TUI River Cruises announces first new-build ship
Follow us on socials
Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 18 May 2024
- Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
- Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2024
- Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
- Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 08 Jun 2024
- Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Discovery
- Kusadasi, Pátmos, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
Iconic Aegean, 4 Nights Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 19 Nov 2024
- Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
- Kusadasi, Pátmos, Rhodes, + 4 more
Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2024
- Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
- Athens, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 4 more