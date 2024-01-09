Departing from Doha, Qatar, the week-long Desert Days cruises will call for the first time at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The first sailing departs on November 9, 2024 onboard the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, which joined the company’s fleet in September 2023.



After January 18, 2025, Celestyal will operate three, four, five and seven-night variations of the itinerary until April 2025.



Meanwhile sister ship Celestyal Discovery – which joins the fleet this year – will sail a ‘Three Continents’ cruise from November to March 2025, covering Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.



Speaking on a media call on Tuesday (January 9),Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett, said it was natural for the Greek islands specialist cruise line which previously sailed from March to December to grow outside of Greece.

