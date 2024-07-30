The 'Talent of Tomorrow' competition will see the three finalists receive one-to-one mentoring from the Take That frontman Barlow himself and is open to all aspiring performers who can sing solo and play an instrument without a backing track.



The winning musician will receive a seven-night cruise onboard Iona or Arvia with a guest, and will take to stage in The 710 Club by night to entertain audiences in a series of gigs.



Barlow shared his advice for applicants: “Talent shines through anything so feel free to use a smartphone or whatever equipment you like, but just make sure your talent is visible.



“Don’t be afraid to create your own version of the song, a version that’s never been heard before and which showcases what you’re trying to get us to notice. This song has to suit your voice and be in a key that really shows us your range and what you can do as a vocalist, as well as a musician.”

