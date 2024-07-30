Gary Barlow and P&O Cruises team up to launch talent competition
P&O Cruises and its music director Gary Barlow are on the hunt to find the UK’s next musical sensation
The 'Talent of Tomorrow' competition will see the three finalists receive one-to-one mentoring from the Take That frontman Barlow himself and is open to all aspiring performers who can sing solo and play an instrument without a backing track.
The winning musician will receive a seven-night cruise onboard Iona or Arvia with a guest, and will take to stage in The 710 Club by night to entertain audiences in a series of gigs.
Barlow shared his advice for applicants: “Talent shines through anything so feel free to use a smartphone or whatever equipment you like, but just make sure your talent is visible.
“Don’t be afraid to create your own version of the song, a version that’s never been heard before and which showcases what you’re trying to get us to notice. This song has to suit your voice and be in a key that really shows us your range and what you can do as a vocalist, as well as a musician.”
To enter, applicants must complete their registration and submit a two-minute audition of themselves singing and playing an instrument of choice on the 'Talent of Tomorrow' competition page on P&O Cruises’ website by August 11.
Three finalists will then be invited to a personal one-to-one mentoring session by Barlow onboard Iona in Southampton on September 7. Following this, they will perform live with the winner being decided by a public vote.
“Entertainment is at the heart of our cruise holidays and music has a way of bringing people together,” said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow. “We’ve worked with Gary for a number of years and we value his expertise when it comes to welcoming talented musicians on board our ships. We can’t wait to find the next 'Talent of Tomorrow' who will perform with us later this year.”
