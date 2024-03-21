The Seattle-based cruise line has launched a new offer ahead of its 151st anniversary on April 18

Reductions of up to 35 per cent are among the offers in Holland America Line’s new campaign which has been launched aead of its 151st anniversary on April 18.



The line is also offering up to $300 onboard credit per cabin and low deposits on new bookings made between now and April 30.

The promotion applies to select cruises departing from May 2024 to April 2025, including itineraries in the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Panama Canal, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Alaska

Prices for a seven-day Alaska Inside Passage sailing start from £949 per person (excluding flights). Passengers can also receive £400 air credit on 2024 Mediterranean departures, including transfers to and from the airport or ship.