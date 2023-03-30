Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / New Disney cruise ship to homeport in Singapore
Captain Mickey and Minnie with Disney Parks, experiences and products chairman Josh D’Amaro. Credit: Disney Cruise Line

New Disney cruise ship to homeport in Singapore

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Disney Cruise Line has announced plans to homeport a ship in Southeast Asia for the first time

The line, which was founded in 1998, will homeport a new Disney cruise ship in Singapore for five years from 2025, as part of a collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board (SBT).

Singapore will be the company's first exclusive home port in Southeast Asia.

The new ship will be the largest in Disney’s fleet with capacity for around 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members.

Construction will take place at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, and the 208,000-gross-ton vessel is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fuelled by green methanol – which Disney claims is one of the lowest emission fuels.

Onboard, guests can expect Disney Cruise Line’s usual mix of Broadway shows, themed restaurants, Disney kids’ clubs, and the chance to meet and mingle with beloved characters such as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney princesses, Marvel superheroes, and more.

Disney Parks, experiences and products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, said: “We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

Keith Tan, chief executive of STB added: “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

