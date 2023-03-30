New Disney cruise ship to homeport in Singapore

The line, which was founded in 1998, will homeport a new Disney cruise ship in Singapore for five years from 2025, as part of a collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board (SBT).



Singapore will be the company's first exclusive home port in Southeast Asia.



The new ship will be the largest in Disney’s fleet with capacity for around 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members.



Construction will take place at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, and the 208,000-gross-ton vessel is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fuelled by green methanol – which Disney claims is one of the lowest emission fuels.

