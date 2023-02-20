Mundy Cruising's managing director, Edwina Lonsdale, on what the cruise world can look forward to this year
New ships ahoy! Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, reveals what we can look forward to in 2023
Bad news sells, even in today’s troubled world, so the papers could barely disguise their glee when reports filtered back from P&O’s newly launched Arvia of guests waiting hours for their Christmas dinner.
Because it really wasn’t much of a story – just an IT glitch, quickly sorted out – one reporter rang me to ask if I could supply accounts of similar onboard debacles. Well, sorry – the disastrous maiden voyage is a thing of the past.
Today’s cruise lines would rather delay a sailing than disappoint their guests with a ship that isn’t ready.
Which is just as well, because this year we’ll be welcoming no fewer than 19 amazing new ocean vessels, ranging from magnificent resort ships (take a bow Carnival, MSC, Celebrity, NCL and Virgin) to boutique hotels at sea (that’s you, Regent, Silversea, Oceania and Viking).
We’re also looking forward to a pair of fabulous expedition ships (Seabourn Pursuit and Scenic Eclipse II) and a whole new ultra-luxury cruise line (Explora Journeys).
It even looks as though longtime six-star favourite Crystal Cruises will rise again.
As well as all these exciting developments, we’re seeing the world continue to re-open post-pandemic, with Asia cruises back on the menu.
Meanwhile, cruisers and travel professionals alike are inspired by the progress the cruise lines are making towards net zero. To take just one example, from 2026 all ships entering the two World Heritage fjords in western Norway will be emission-free.
You may not see any of this in the headlines, but I’d say it’s all good news, wouldn’t you?
Happy travels in 2023.
Oceania Cruises announces brand new ship Allura
Top 10 new cruise ships coming in 2023
Sailing into 2023: all the new ocean ships for 2023
First look at Ambassador Cruise Line's new ship Ambition
P&O Cruises Adds The Script and Pixie Lott to IonaFest Line-up
Grand Designs: On Board MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa
Viking Cruises Sails Head First into Expedition Cruises
Oceania Cruises Announce Two New ‘Allura-Class’ Ships
MSC Cruises To Enter Luxury Market
Ponant’s upcoming ship Le Lapérouse is one step closer to delivery
Danube Christmas Delights
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Dec 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Vilhjalm
- Passau, Passau, Linz, + 7 more
Danube Christmas Delights
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Dec 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Vilhjalm
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 6 more
Romantic Danube
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Oct 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Var
- Regensburg, Regensburg, Passau, + 8 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Jun 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more