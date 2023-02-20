Menu

Credit: Edwina Lonsdale / Seabourn

Mundy Cruising's managing director, Edwina Lonsdale, on what the cruise world can look forward to this year New ships ahoy! Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, reveals what we can look forward to in 2023

Bad news sells, even in today’s troubled world, so the papers could barely disguise their glee when reports filtered back from P&O’s newly launched Arvia of guests waiting hours for their Christmas dinner. Because it really wasn’t much of a story – just an IT glitch, quickly sorted out – one reporter rang me to ask if I could supply accounts of similar onboard debacles. Well, sorry – the disastrous maiden voyage is a thing of the past. Today’s cruise lines would rather delay a sailing than disappoint their guests with a ship that isn’t ready.

Guests will get to cruise in style on Explora I. Credit: Explora Journeys

Which is just as well, because this year we’ll be welcoming no fewer than 19 amazing new ocean vessels, ranging from magnificent resort ships (take a bow Carnival, MSC, Celebrity, NCL and Virgin) to boutique hotels at sea (that’s you, Regent, Silversea, Oceania and Viking). We’re also looking forward to a pair of fabulous expedition ships (Seabourn Pursuit and Scenic Eclipse II) and a whole new ultra-luxury cruise line (Explora Journeys). It even looks as though longtime six-star favourite Crystal Cruises will rise again.

Cruise along the mighty Mekong River through the heart of South East Asia. Credit: Shutterstock

As well as all these exciting developments, we’re seeing the world continue to re-open post-pandemic, with Asia cruises back on the menu. Meanwhile, cruisers and travel professionals alike are inspired by the progress the cruise lines are making towards net zero. To take just one example, from 2026 all ships entering the two World Heritage fjords in western Norway will be emission-free. You may not see any of this in the headlines, but I’d say it’s all good news, wouldn’t you? Happy travels in 2023.

