The river cruise line has revealed that two news ships will join the fleet next year

Riviera Travel to launch two new ships in 2025

Riviera Travel's two new ships are called Riviera Radiance and Riviera Rose.

Riviera Radiance launches in March 2025 and holds 178-guests, the ship will have three full decks plus a sun deck.

Launching in April 2025, Riviera Rose holds a lesser 114-guests and offers 57 cabins across three decks – including four balcony suites with outside seating.

Information about itineraries will be revealed shortly, with the ships being available to book from February 29.

Chief executive of Riviera Travel Phil Hullah said: “The introduction of these beautiful ships marks a key chapter in the Riviera story, as we proudly showcase our name on the bow of the vessels and accelerate our growth plans.

"Our fleet enhancement plans are particularly pertinent, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary next month.

“Both Riviera Radiance and Riviera Rose will deliver an exceptional guest experience, with new public spaces, dining experiences, and our largest-ever suites on Radiance.

"We are confident that guests will love the new additions and cannot wait for them to join us onboard.”