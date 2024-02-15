Riviera Travel to launch two new ships in 2025
The river cruise line has revealed that two news ships will join the fleet next year
Riviera Travel's two new ships are called Riviera Radiance and Riviera Rose.
Riviera Radiance launches in March 2025 and holds 178-guests, the ship will have three full decks plus a sun deck.
Launching in April 2025, Riviera Rose holds a lesser 114-guests and offers 57 cabins across three decks – including four balcony suites with outside seating.
Information about itineraries will be revealed shortly, with the ships being available to book from February 29.
Chief executive of Riviera Travel Phil Hullah said: “The introduction of these beautiful ships marks a key chapter in the Riviera story, as we proudly showcase our name on the bow of the vessels and accelerate our growth plans.
"Our fleet enhancement plans are particularly pertinent, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary next month.
“Both Riviera Radiance and Riviera Rose will deliver an exceptional guest experience, with new public spaces, dining experiences, and our largest-ever suites on Radiance.
"We are confident that guests will love the new additions and cannot wait for them to join us onboard.”
Riviera Radiance & Riviera Rose
Both ships will bear the Riviera name on their bows.
Radiance will feature three new dinings venues, including a new European restaurant called Mosaic which offers meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan dishes.
The ship also features a split-level lounge, dining room, swimming pool, spa, wellness area and 'Riverview Kitchen'.
Riviera Rose offers up a restaurant, bar, lounge, fitness room and sun deck with a swimming pool.
Susan Calman boosts Riviera’s Douro bookings by 54 per cent
Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’
Riviera Travel to give away £1million in gifts
Wave Awards 2023: Cruise Mummy named favourite cruise blogger
Riviera Travel ‘determined to deliver’ on new sustainability plan
Riviera Travel releases festive river cruises for 2024
Riviera Travel adds free drinks package to 2024 European river cruises
Riviera Travel announces 2024 European escorted tour programme
Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
Riviera Travel introduces free enhanced drinks package deal for summer 2023
Follow us on social media
Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS Lord Byron
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Aug 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
- Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
Split, Dubrovnik and the Splendours of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Adriatic Sun
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Jun 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Adriatic Sun
- Split, Korčula, Mljet Island, + 5 more
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Jun 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS Lord Byron
- 7 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
- Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more