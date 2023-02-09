Oceania Cruises has announced the name of the new Allura-class ship to join the fleet.

It will also feature the Aquamar Kitchen, debuting on Vista, as well as the largest standard staterooms and a new Chef’s Studio, the luxury cruise line added.

The ship will include an array of “inventive new dining experiences, including Ember, an upscale signature restaurant serving reimagined American classics”, according to a statement.

Allura is currently under construction in Italy and will sail its maiden voyage in spring 2025.

The 1,200-guest Allura is the eighth vessel for the line and a sister ship to Vista , which sets sail in May 2023.

Allura will set sail in 2025 as Vista's sister ship and Oceania Cruises' second Allura-class ship.

Oceania Cruises reports ‘incredible’ demand

Oceania Cruises president Frank A. Del Rio said: “At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernise our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences.

“We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.

“The arrival of any new ship is the ideal time to look closely at what we offer travellers.

“As we prepare to welcome Allura to the family, we have already started planning exciting new elements to be added across the fleet.”

Details of Allura’s inaugural season, which the line said will feature an “intriguing array of marquee and boutique destinations across Europe and the Americas”, will be revealed this spring before going on sale in the summer.

Del Rio added: “Allura’s inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travellers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favourite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time.”