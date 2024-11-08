Crystal has finalised an order with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for construction of a third ocean ship that is slated to be delivered in 2032.



The new 690-passenger vessel will be 61,800 tons and feature a promenade extending through the ship, the only Nobu restaurant at sea, and all-suite accommodation with private verandas, including a single occupancy category.



Crystal’s owner, A&K Travel Group (AKTG), confirmed plans in July to add four new ships to its fleet by the end of 2029.



The group acquired the Crystal brand and its two current ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, in 2022 after the line entered bankruptcy under its previous ownership.

