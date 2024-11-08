Cruise news / Crystal to launch a new ocean-going ship in 2032
Crystal has finalised an order for a new ship. Credit: Crystal

Crystal to launch a new ocean-going ship in 2032

Author: Kaye Holland

Shipbuilder Fincantieri confirms order for new Crystal vessel

Crystal has finalised an order with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for construction of a third ocean ship that is slated to be delivered in 2032.

The new 690-passenger vessel will be 61,800 tons and feature a promenade extending through the ship, the only Nobu restaurant at sea, and all-suite accommodation with private verandas, including a single occupancy category.

Crystal’s owner, A&K Travel Group (AKTG), confirmed plans in July to add four new ships to its fleet by the end of 2029.

The group acquired the Crystal brand and its two current ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, in 2022 after the line entered bankruptcy under its previous ownership.

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, executive chair of A&K Travel Group, said: “Exercising this option and agreeing to build a third ship together showcases the trust and partnership between my family and Fincantieri, dating back to Sitmar Cruises and evolving through Silversea to our present vision with Crystal.”

Chief executive officer, Cristina Levis, added: “We’re pleased to bring an expanded fleet to our guests, offering even more ways to explore the world with the extraordinary service and style synonymous with Crystal.”

