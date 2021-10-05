Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises: Inside the new health-focused kitchen and spa onboard Vista Oceania Cruises has unveiled a new culinary experience which will be available on its new cruise ship Vista, which launches in April 2023. Aquamar Kitchen will utilise the freshest healthy ingredients for the pursuit of wellness onboard.

Oceania Cruises will offer guests the chance to adopt a nutritious, yet delicious, diet with its new health-focused Aquamar Kitchen; a natural progression from the line’s onboard Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center. What does Aquamar Kitchen offer? Expect revitalising cold-pressed raw juices, smoothies, homemade granolas and savoury wraps for breakfast, to ensure that you start your day the right way onboard Vista. Aquamar Kitchen does not compromise taste in a quest for wellness – it offers an indulgent yet healthy menu. Lunch offerings include further delectable options, such as slow-roasted organic salmon, yellowfin tacos or crunchy chicken sandwiches. There is a wide range of options suiting every dietary requirement; whether you are a meat-eater, flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian or vegan, there is a fresh nourishing dining option for you.

Related articles

Aquamar Spa: Choose between the steam room or thalassotherapy pool. Credit: Oceania Cruises

What services does Oceania Cruises' Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center provide? Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center allows you to focus on your wellness by uplifting your mind, body and soul. The spa adopts a holistic approach to well-being, meaning you can select from a wide variety of programmes and services aimed at boosting a long and healthy life. Begin your journey with Aquamar Spa, choose between the aromatic steam room or thalassotherapy pool/whirlpool - utilises seawater to improve overall health and wellbeing - and let your worries float away. Spa treatments range from massage therapies, including bamboo and deep tissue massages; body therapies, such as detox wraps and leg therapy; and traditional Chinese medicine such as acupuncture, facial therapies, and aesthetic treatments. - READ MORE: Inside Oceania Cruises ship Vista - Plus you can look as good as you feel on the inside, thanks to its salon offerings. Indulge your hair with a caviar revitalising ritual mask or opt for a glamorous blowout. Nail services are covered, with manicures and pedicures, including long-lasting Shellac nail polish options. Gentlemen are not left behind when it comes to spa treatments, with grooming and shave treatments on offer, as well as a gentleman’s manicure and pedicure. Finish your spa day and indulge your mind with breathing classes, guided meditations and sunrise and sunset stretches. Feel the true power that mindfulness brings.

Aquamar Kitchen: The kitceh serves up Aquamar Vitality Cuisine. Credit: Oceania Cruises

What is the Aquamar Vitality menu? The Aquamar Vitality menu is built around fresh, quality ingredients to bolster health and wellbeing. In Oceania Cruises’ Grand Dining Room, Aquamar Vitality Cuisine is served, with dishes to suit everyone, including a whole host of delicious plant-based offerings. The range of cuisine includes Middle Eastern, Italian, Greek, Korean, Thai, Mexican plus many more. If you want to opt for healthier options, there are poke bowls, pad Thai and refreshing salads. Alternatively, you can still enjoy decadent dishes such as truffle mac and cheese as well as coco-vanilla cashew creme brulée. - READ MORE: What to expect onboard Vista - Here is a sample selection of what delectable cuisine you can look forward to indulging in onboard Vista. Breakfast · Banana-Oatmeal Pancakes with Berries and Maple Syrup · Green Apple Müesli with Pistachios, Pecans, and Yellow Raisins · Avocado Toast on Rustic Farmers Bread Lunch · Chilled Melon Soup with Port · Korean Kimchi Soup · Wakame Sesame Salad · Hawaiian Poke Bowl · Penne au Pistou with Broccoli and Sundried Tomato



Aquamar Kitchen: Sample delectable cuisine in Aquamar Kitchen. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Dinner · Som Tam Green Papaya Kelp Noodle Salad · Roasted Butternut Squash with Arugula, Mango, Black Radish and Hearts of Palm · Sweet Potato-Oat Tarte with Forest Mushroom and plant-based Truffle Cheddar Sauce · Falafel Fritters with plant-based Harissa Mayo, Cucumber, Mint, and Capers · Crespelle alla Fiorentina with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Tomato Sauce · Green Curry Stir Fry with Eggplant, Oyster Mushrooms, Green Peas and Thai Basil Desserts · Plant-based Vanilla Mango Ice Cup, Crispy Granola · Vodka-Marinated Strawberries Romanoff with plant-based Vanilla Ice Cream · Summer Berry Pudding Chantilly · Shortbread with plant-based Orange Cream Cheese and Raspberries

Oceania teaches wellness through excursions like reflexology on a rice barge in Thailand. Credit: Shutterstock

How does Oceania Cruises teach wellness? A raft of lifestyle seminars and wellness discovery tours allow guests to discover the power of wellness off-board. A visit to the ancient mineral baths outside of Rome is just one example of the 50-plus excursions on which you can discover more about timeless wellness practices. Highlights of the line’s wellness excursions include reflexologists on a rice barge in Bangkok Thailand. This is the rejuvenating experience of floating across the calm waters of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River on a wooden rice barge while benefiting from reflexology, a foot therapy to promote relaxation and reduce pain. Alternatively, pair yoga, breath regulation and mindful meditation with a gourmet lunch while taking in the views at a boutique winery in San Antonio, Chile. What does Oceania Cruises offer in terms of physical fitness? Reach your fitness goals with complimentary exercise classes and a fitness centre as well as the option of personal training sessions to tailor your fitness further. Additionally, you have the opportunity to sample complimentary fitness classes including yoga, Pilates, cycling and circuit-based sessions.