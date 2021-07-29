Credit: Oceania Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Inside newest Oceania Cruises ship Vista and its dazzling suites and staterooms Oceania Cruises is known for its luxurious small ships - and new cruise ship Vista is no exception. Take a peek at the gorgeous suites and staterooms onboard.

Oceania Cruises’ new ship Vista is due to debut in early 2023. This month, the luxury cruise line revealed what guests can expect from its stunning suites and staterooms. “As with every one of our ships, our goal is for guests to feel instantly at home from the moment they enter their stateroom or suite aboard Vista,” said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises said of Vista's accommodation. A major perk of the ships' accommodations is that they all - yes, all - have a balcony. No FOMO concerns for passengers here! What's more, all staterooms and suites feature beautifully-appointed generous bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers, large vanities and copious storage space. Getting ready for an evening of glam at sea has never been so easy.

Solo travellers are also in for a treat on Vista - the ship will feature a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms dedicated to solo cruisers. Timeless décor in the cabins serves to create restful homelike spaces to relax and rejuvenate thanks to soothing tones and multiple layers of luxurious furnishings, accents and artwork. This is what you can expect from all the suites and staterooms starting from the smallest to the very best accommodation onboard. Vista staterooms Veranda Stateroom This cabin measures 291 square feet of living space including the private veranda. Bathed in soft tones of harvest and wheat punctuated with seagrass and bold sienna, each Veranda Stateroom on Vista is furnished with a queen-size Tranquillity Bed piled high with plush linens and plump pillows. In addition, there's a comfortable seating area, private veranda, abundant storage space and an oversized bathroom.

Oceania Vista: each Veranda Stateroom on Vista is furnished with a queen-size Tranquillity Bed. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom Vista’s Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms are decorated in shades of cream and rich fawn. Sleep in an extravagantly dressed queen-size Tranquillity Bed and relax in the comfortable sitting area. Expect extraordinary closet and storage space plus a marble bathroom with a walk-in rainforest shower. A wealth of additional amenities, such as a dedicated Concierge Lounge, room service from The Grand Dining Room and free laundry services, elevate the experience even further. - READ MORE: What guests can expect onboard Oceania ship Vista - Concierge Level Solo Veranda Stateroom Vista caters well for solo travellers and Oceania Cruises has designed a new stateroom for those holidaying alone. These feature a seating area overlooking the private veranda, a separate sleeping area with a sumptuously comfortable Tranquillity Bed and plenty of storage space. Solo guests, as with all sailing in Concierge Level, receive an array of amenities such as free laundry service and keycard access to the exclusive Concierge Lounge.

Vista’s Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms are decorated in shades of cream and rich fawn. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Vista suites Penthouse Suite Get your cartwheel practice in, the Penthouse Suite measures 440 square feet! This accommodation type boasts rich upholstery, fine leathers and stunning works of art. Added luxuries include a walk-in closet, an oversized bathroom with dual vanities and of course, a large private veranda overlooking the sea. Penthouse guests also have a dedicated butler and keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge with a dedicated Concierge. Oceania Suite There are 14 Oceania Suites in total situated in prime locations atop the ship offering unparalleled views. They average approximately 1,000 to 1,200 square feet and are home to living and dining spaces and an oversized private teak veranda. The Master Bedroom provides the perfect retreat with its grand king-size bed, dressing room and opulent marble-clad bathroom. Oceania Suites also feature the added luxury of a cosy study or guest studio and guest bathroom. Guests can also make the most of a dedicated butler and keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge.

Oceania Suites are home to living and dining spaces and an oversized private teak veranda. Credit: Oceania

Vista Suite The eight Vista Suites afford sweeping 180-degree views and 1,450 to 1,850 square feet of living space. Tones are subtle and accented by luminescent marbles, granites and rich weathered oak. The airy living room is flanked by a handsome dining room and bar area which feature commanding views and open onto the expansive teak veranda. An extravagant master suite features a capacious wardrobe room and dressing area adjacent to the oversized and sunlit master bathroom complete with a porcelain bathtub. Vista Suites offer an additional layer of pampering with 24-hour Butler service and access to the suites-only Executive Lounge. You'll be the cat that got the cream in a Vista Suite, no doubt about it.

Vista suites have oversized and sunlit master bathroom complete with a porcelain bathtub. Credit: Oceania Cruises